Stefon Diggs addresses media criticism and Week 1 availability

Throughout his first training camp with the New England Patriots, Stefon Diggs mostly kept away from the media. He spoke to local reports just once very early in camp, then made a brief appearance on a national podcast a few weeks in.

As the Patriots now transition from training camp to the regular season, Diggs stepped back behind a microphone on Wednesday for the first time in over a month on Wednesday. Prior to answering questions Diggs delivered an opening statement, which began with him acknowledging his lack of media availability.

"Obviously, I haven't talked much in camp," Diggs began. "Appreciate your patience. I just try to take this time to be focused, get my mind right, get my body right, come into camp with the right mindset, physically and mentally. It's always big in camp, so I just needed that time."

While Diggs didn't talk much during camp, plenty was said about him. Most of that was in regards to an interview he did with Dianna Russini of The Athletic, in which he gave elusive answers when asked about his status for Week 1 coming off of a turn ACL.

"We’ll see about Week 1," Diggs said at the time. "I don’t know how I feel about it. We’ll see. Coaches aren’t too excited. I’m not too excited. I’m just trying to take a day by day. So we’ll see. It looks like we just don’t know where it’s gonna go."

That interview led to a contentious exchange between head coach Mike Vrabel and NBC Sports Boston reporter Phil Perry about Diggs' status. That was read by some as Vrabel being frustrated with Diggs, with Perry later saying in a segment with fellow NBCSB reporter Tom E. Curran in a "there are little signs that he's just becoming a bit of a pain in the posterior [to the Patriots]."

Diggs referenced those comments - and Perry and Curran by name - on Wednesday.

"I do kind of want to address some things that happened throughout camp," Diggs said. "Obviously, I look at the media as a whole, and I kind of approach this thing as professional as possible. So Phil and Tom, I don’t want to mistakenly say the wrong names, but my words, I had some conversations, and I had some interviews throughout camp. Some of my words were misconstrued. I don’t know if me talking to another individual. I don’t know. It was kind of regurgitated in another way. Or taken out of context. I think I was referred to as a pain in the ass, pain in the posterior, but I’m going to say exactly what it really was. Obviously, I don’t want to come across as that. And I’m gonna say this. I want to be very clear - I’m an adult - I apologize. I’m not up here to ego trip. I’m not up here to rub anybody the wrong way or say anything for clickbait. If I rubbed anybody wrong, I really want to apologize."

Perry and Curran, who were both in attendance, in turn apologized to Diggs. Diggs later clarified he was unclear with the comments because he didn't want to give too much information away about his injury, and the coaching staff has instructed the players to not discuss injuries openly in the media.

"Moving forward, obviously, we have the media to play a relationship as professional as I can be. I want to make myself available each and every week. Obviously, don't want to make this thing abrasive," Diggs added. "It can be as seamless as possible, and it also can be abrasive. I don't want to get up here and not answer questions or make anybody feel uncomfortable. I mean, obviously it's a world we live in, like, if somebody calls you an asshole and then they start acting like one. No, you don't. I won't. That's not me, so I want to apologize if I ever came across as an asshole to anybody. But moving forward, I kind of want to get things off on the right foot. We're gonna spend a lot of time together. And I'll kind of want to give a, obviously, a good interview if I'm asked questions. I don't want to give you the vanilla answers or no answer at all. So moving forward, hopefully this relationship can grow and we build on something special. Obviously, it's gonna be a long season, so we're gonna spend a lot of time together."