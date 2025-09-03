LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox get some pretty bad news on Roman Anthony

The rookie got a disappointing update on an apparent injury he suffered in the Red Sox’ most recent win. Here’s the latest.

Matt Dolloff
Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox holds his lower back as he heads for the dugout after striking out during a game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Roman Anthony is going to be out for a while.

Manager Alex Cora confirmed during a Wednesday afternoon interview on WEEI that the Red Sox' rookie outfielder is going on the injured list with a left oblique strain. There's no official timetable, but as Cora mentioned (via Chris Cotillo), the typical timeframe for this injury is about 4-6 weeks.

Should Anthony require that same 4-to-6-week timeline for his oblique injury, that would ostensibly make this a Grade 2 strain, described a "moderate" at MLB.com's official glossary. Internal studies revealed that the typical return timetable for hitters from an oblique strain is about 27 days.

That would mean, at best, that Anthony is out for the rest of the Red Sox' regular season, which concludes on Sept. 28 against the Detroit Tigers. Their best hope, now, is that they get the 21-year-old slugger back in time for the start of the playoffs -- and that they stay afloat in the playoff race at all.

UPDATE: The Red Sox officially announced that Roman Anthony is being placed on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain. They're calling up utility man Nick Sogard from Triple-A Worcester to take his place.

The Red Sox have a mixed bag of easy and hard opponents on their remaining schedule. They'll head to Arizona to face the Diamondbacks after the conclusion of their current series against the Cleveland Guardians, and they have six games on tap against the Athletics.

But Boston also has to face the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and the aforementioned Tigers down the stretch. They do have a 4.5-game lead over the next-closest American League wild card team in the Seattle Mariners, so it would take a notable collapse for them to miss the playoffs entirely.

It'll certainly be much harder to tread water without Anthony, but that's reality for the Red Sox for the rest of September.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
