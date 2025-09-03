Roman Anthony gets banged up during Red Sox win over Guardians

Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox holds his lower back as he heads for the dugout after striking out during a game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Roman Anthony is hurt.

It's still unclear as of Wednesday morning just how hurt Anthony is, but the Red Sox rookie had to leave Thursday's win over the Guardians early with an oblique injury. Anthony said after the game that he first felt it on a checked swing during his fourth-inning at-bat. He struck out swinging then grabbed his lower back as he walked to the dugout, and was removed from the game shortly thereafter.

Manager Alex Cora only said that Anthony is "sore," but Anthony himself was asked if he'd ever suffered an oblique injury, and he said no. Anthony is set to undergo an MRI on Wednesday to determine the severity of the injury.

Anthony went 1-for-3 with an RBI on the night. After a slow start in his first nine major-league games, Anthony has batted .317 with seven home runs, 27 RBIs, and a .910 OPS over his last 62, dating back to June 20.

It's almost certainly not a coincidence that the Red Sox are 37-25 over that same span. They've climbed to a virtual tie for the top wild card spot in the American League, where they and the Yankees both hold a 4.5-game lead over the Seattle Mariners.

Losing Anthony for extended time would be a tough break for a Red Sox team that appeared to be gelling, as the organization gears up for what should be its first playoff berth since 2021.

“Obviously, losing Roman is a gut punch,” said Alex Bregman. “Obviously one of the best players in all of baseball. But we've got to continue to push along, and nobody needs to try and do more. No one needs to try and do more than they’re capable of. They just need to try and execute their gameplan the same way that we’ve been talking about all year long, and continue to find ways to win.”

The Red Sox have a relatively easy schedule for the rest of September. But playing without their best young hitter will obviously make it much more challenging to maintain their wild card spot, let alone make a push for the division title.