From Day 1, the Patriots have a lot riding on their 2025 rookie class

As new head coach Mike Vrabel has continued his overhaul of the New England Patriots' roster, the teams recent draft woes have once again come into focus. Entering Week 1 of the 2025 season only one player from the 2022 draft class and only two from the 2024 draft class remain on the roster.

The Patriots of course hope to turn around their drafting success with this incoming rookie class, which included 11 draft picks, with two UDFAs making the initial 53-man roster. Coming away from cutdown day, with the way their roster is built, an impact rookie class is a necessity.

Six Patriots rookies project to be in either starting or at least heavily-involved rotational roles to start the 2025 season. Two more could end up joining that list at a moment's notice as well. This is true at key positions on both offense and defense.

This isn't the Patriots teams of past years, where rookies - especially later picks - would be 'eased in' to the NFL experience. If the rookie class doesn't deliver right away, it could seriously cap the Patriots' ability to reach their potential this season. Of course it's not a full yes-or-no thing - some rookies could pan out while others struggle.

Who are these rookies, and what will they be tasked with, and who are ultimately the most important? Let's go through, player-by-player...

LT Will Campbell

Regardless of the state of the Patriots' roster, as the fourth overall pick at a premium position Campbell was always going to be tasked with starting right away. That will be the case, as he hasn't budged from the top left tackle spot all summer.

While their may be some growing pains, a successful rookie season for Campbell may be as simple as staying out of the limelight. For an offensive lineman, it can be best when you're not giving people something to talk about. If Campbell can provide steady, set-it-and-forget-it left tackle play, that would be a significant upgrade from what the Patriots got at the position in 2024.

Ideally he'll continue to progress over the coming years, but being an average to above-average starting left tackle as a rookie would be a boost to the Patriots' offense. If Campbell struggles, the Patriots' fallback plans are either one of their seventh-round picks (we'll get to him in a bit) or last year's starter in Vederian Lowe.

RB TreVeyon Henderson

Being a 'starting' running back can be rather inconsequential - there are times a running back will be on the field for the first play of the game, but a different back ends up playing more snaps/getting more carries. The reality is whether Henderson is starting for the Patriots or not, he's going to play a significant role on this offense.

Henderson's speed, anticipation, and field vision give him the tools to be a true big-play threat of an offense that has lacked explosiveness in recent years. His ability in the passing game - both catching the ball and as a pass blocker - should make him a fixture in crucial game situations like third downs and the two-minute offense.

Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson return alongside Stevenson, and the reality is there should be some level of committee approach to the running back position. But Henderson adds an explosive, big-play element the other two don't. That kind of quick-strike ability is adds a much-needed potential game-changing dynamic this offense hasn't had.

IOL Jared Wilson

Coming out of camp all signs point to Wilson being the starting left guard. He handled multiple adjustments well, after starting for just one season as a center at Georgia.

With Wilson winning the left guard job over multiple veterans that got looks there, the Patriots will be in the rare spot of having two rookies starting next to each other on the left side of the line. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, this will be just the second time in the last 25 years an NFL team has played Week 1 with both a rookie left tackle and left guard (2016 Baltimore Ravens).

That will create an even tougher test for both Wilson and Campbell. While the option(s) behind Wilson are somewhat clearer than behind Campbell, it's also a situation that could get messy. Ben Brown looks like the top backup, but he's also the backup center. With Garrett Bradbury struggling at times in camp, what if Brown has to step in there? There could also be a situation where Wilson moves back to his college position of center down the road.

S Craig Woodson

Woodson is the most recent addition to this list. He always looked like he was going to play a role for the Patriots' defense, but the diminished role for Kyle Dugger and now the recent release of Jabrill Peppers put him at the forefront of the safety position. After a strong spring and summer, Woodson now looks like a starter in the Patriots' defense.

While Woodson does have some versatility, he projects mainly as the box safety in this Patriots' defense (that's in part because the other projected starter, Jaylinn Hawkins, profiles much more as a free safety). That position often comes with run-stopping responsibilities closer to the line of scrimmage, and covering tight ends. Those are both things the Patriots struggled with at times as a team this summer.

There's more depth behind Woodson than some of the other rookies on this list with Dugger and Dell Pettus both still on the roster, but both players looked to be on the bubble heading into roster cuts. This looks to be Woodson's spot to run with.

K Andy Borregales

This one is a little more straight forward. Borregales won the kicker job in camp, despite a close competition with veteran Parker Romo. It doesn't sound like Romo is coming back, and the Patriots didn't bring any other kickers in on the practice squad, clearing the runway for their sixth-round pick.

Borregales is coming off of a career year at Miami, where he hit 18 of his 19 kicks including a 7-for-8 mark from 40-plus. As the top kicker in the draft, the expectations should be for him to pick up where he left off in college.

Over the past two years the Patriots have found themselves in a lot of one-score games, and struggled. They are 7-14 in one-score games, tied for the most-such losses and the 27th-best winning percentage in such games. Their 21 total games are tied for the eighth-most in the NFL in that span. The kicker position is pivotal in close games, and Borregales will play a significant role in turning that trend around.

LS Julian Ashby

Similar to Borregales, Ashby is the lone player on the roster at his position. He had a few shaky snaps at times this summer, which is something to keep an eye on. But like with Borregales, this team will need specials teams to help them flip the results in close games, and Ashby is right in the middle of multiple aspects of the kicking game.

On the verge of big roles

As mentioned above, there are two other rookies who won't open the season in massive roles but could get there at some point this year. Both are on offense.

WR Kyle Williams: It's tougher to tell exactly where Williams stands in the Patriots' wide receiver rotation entering the season, given he missed the last two weeks of camp after getting hurt in the preseason game against the Vikings. Still, as a third-round pick he should be able to carve out some role.

It looks like the initial base wide receiver group will be Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, and then one of either Kayshon Boutte or Mack Hollins at the 'X' with the other one still involved in the rotation. At some point though the Patriots will need to incorporate Williams' speed and ability to create after the catch. It's just a little tougher to judge how and when with him than it is with some of his classmates, and that could come a few weeks into the season rather than in Week 1.

OT Marcus Bryant: Ideally, Bryant won't play at all this season. But this is the NFL, and injuries happen. It's rare for a team to have both tackles start all 17 games. Only 17 tackles across the NFL started the full season last year according to Pro Football Reference. That list includes just two sets of teammates (Trevor Penning and Taliese Fuaga of the Saints, and Zach Tom and Rasheed Walker of the Packers).

If either Patriots tackle has to miss time this year, that will likely put Bryant on the field after he repped on both the left and right sides this summer. With Caedan Wallace spending the summer as a guard, Bryant projects as the top and only backup right tackle behind 34-year-old Morgan Moses. While last year's starting left tackle Vederian Lowe remains on the roster, it wouldn't be surprising if Bryant got the first look if Campbell has to miss time, given how this coaching staff has handled players they inherited versus players they brought in themselves.

Other rookies

There are a few other rookies on the Patriots' roster who don't project to land big roles right away, but still could contribute this year or down the road. What should we expect from them in 2025?

DT Joshua Farmer: The only draft pick on the roster we haven't mentioned so far, Farmer has much more depth ahead of him than most of his fellow rookies. However many of the defensive linemen the Patriots brought in this year are primarily pass rushers, leading to some questions about their ability to stop the run. As a successful run defender in college, Farmer could be called on if the team struggles in that regard out of the gate.

WR Efton Chism: Chism had a successful summer to earn his roster spot, but now likely finds himself towards the back end of the depth chart (he took very few reps with the starters during training camp). As a slot receiver the two players truly ahead of him are Diggs and Douglas, who both project as key parts of the offense right away. He could carve out a role as the season goes on and if injuries pile up, but as a receiver he may end up a longer-term development player like other slot receivers before him (ex. Julian Edelman, Jakobi Meyers). Most of his immediate contributions will likely come on special teams.

EDGE Elijah Ponder: Ponder also plays a position where the Patriots are on the deeper side. His immediate impact will likely come in the kicking game, where the Patriots will be looking for core players.