Patriots Super Bowl-winning safety announces retirement

FOXBORO, MA – JANUARY 10: Duron Harmon #30 of the New England Patriots intercepts a pass late in the game during the 2015 AFC Divisional Playoffs game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on January 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Former New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning. He shared the news via a post on his Instagram account.

"Every good thing must come to an end and today I officially announce my retirement from the NFL," Harmon says in the post. "What a beautiful journey it has been and I thank God for choosing me for this unbelievable experience."

Harmon, 34, also thanked the Patriots, who he was a part of for the majority of his NFL career.

"I want to thank Coach Belichick, Mr. Kraft and the Patriots for taking a chance on me," he wrote. "Being apart of this organization for 7 years was life changing. You guys let me be apart of something that will forever be cemented in history."

Drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Rutgers, Harmon spent the first seven years of his 11-year NFL career in New England. That included playing key roles on three Super Bowl teams during the second half of the Patriots' dynasty.

During his time in New England Harmon became known as 'The Closer' due to his knack of grabbing game-sealing interceptions late in games. Of Harmon's 21 career interceptions with the Patriots between the regular season and playoffs, 13 occurred in the fourth quarter with six coming inside of the two-minute warning and the coming in the final 10 seconds of the game - all three of which were one-score games.

Harmon finished his Patriots career playing in 111 regular season games, making 29 starts. he recorded 175 tackles, 28 pass breakups, and 17 interceptions. He also appeared in 17 playoff games, including six starts.