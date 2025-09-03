A hard look at the Patriots roster heading into Week 1
Sunday’s season opener against the Raiders is looming.
A lot of folks have had a lot to say about the Patriots roster. Get the Toucher & Hardy takes and analysis here.
As the NFL season gets underway, start your days with Fred, Hardy, Jon Wallach, and our weekly cast of football experts. On Tuesdays, that expert is Andrew Callahan. He covers the Patriots for the Boston Herald. You can read his latest pieces here.
Fire up that clip you just scrolled past to get Andrew's takes on the surprise release of Jabrill Peppers, the reason Kyle Dugger is still in New England despite trade rumors, and the latest on the slow-to-recover Christian Gonzalez’s hamstring injury.
Patriots Roster & More
Andrew also joined the conversation around the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade that saw the linebacker sent from Dallas to Green Bay, where he's now signed a record-breaking extension. There's more in the podcast below, including the latest '2 Stats, 1 Lie' segment.
For more Patriots coverage, read Alex Barth on the Patriots rookie class and the impact they'll likely have on the 2025 season. Then, dig into Matt Dolloff's coverage of the recent offensive line change. We're the flagship station of the New England Patriots; don't you forget it.