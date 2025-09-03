LISTEN LIVE

Patriots continue to tinker with defensive line depth chart

New England has been undergoing a lot of change with their defensive front since cutting the roster down to 53 players.

Matt Dolloff
New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) runs with the ball as he's chased by New England Patriots defensive tackle Jahvaree Ritzie (93) during a preseason game at MetLife Stadium.

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) runs with the ball as he’s chased by New England Patriots defensive tackle Jahvaree Ritzie (93) during a preseason game at MetLife Stadium.

Mark Smith-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots have legitimate talent atop the depth chart on the defensive line. But their depth is a bit of a question mark entering the 2025 season.

That's underlined by their most recent moves, both on the main roster and beyond it. The latest is that the team officially announced the release of defensive tackle Jahvaree Ritzie from the practice squad.

Ritzie, 22, spent his off-season workouts with the Patriots after signing as an undrafted free agent in May. The Patriots waived Ritzie as part of final roster cuts, then signed him to the practice squad shortly after that.

The Patriots decided to go in different directions on the defensive line since whittling their roster down to 53 players. They recently signed a pair of D-linemen, Cory Durden and Fabien Lovett, to the practice squad. They also claimed undrafted rookie DT Eric Gregory off waivers, which meant he needed to be added to the 53-man roster.

New England should feel confident in its ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks up front, especially on the interior with Christian Barmore and Milton Williams. Khyiris Tonga figures to play a regular role after a strong summer, while rookie fifth-round pick Joshua Farmer has potential as a well-rounded DT. But their run defense as a unit is a potential concern, with a big test out of the gate against the Raiders and dynamic rookie running back Ashton Jeanty in Week 1.

Gregory may have a chance to contribute in that department early, along with Tonga and Farmer. Durden and Lovett, meanwhile, could be candidates for elevation from the practice squad to the gameday roster on Sunday. But they may be hard-pressed to get stout run defense out of Williams, in particular.

NEXT: Patriots Host Group Of Wide Receivers, Defensive Backs For Free-Agent Workouts

jahvaree ritzieNew England Patriots
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect