Patriots continue to tinker with defensive line depth chart

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) runs with the ball as he’s chased by New England Patriots defensive tackle Jahvaree Ritzie (93) during a preseason game at MetLife Stadium.

The New England Patriots have legitimate talent atop the depth chart on the defensive line. But their depth is a bit of a question mark entering the 2025 season.

That's underlined by their most recent moves, both on the main roster and beyond it. The latest is that the team officially announced the release of defensive tackle Jahvaree Ritzie from the practice squad.

Ritzie, 22, spent his off-season workouts with the Patriots after signing as an undrafted free agent in May. The Patriots waived Ritzie as part of final roster cuts, then signed him to the practice squad shortly after that.

The Patriots decided to go in different directions on the defensive line since whittling their roster down to 53 players. They recently signed a pair of D-linemen, Cory Durden and Fabien Lovett, to the practice squad. They also claimed undrafted rookie DT Eric Gregory off waivers, which meant he needed to be added to the 53-man roster.

New England should feel confident in its ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks up front, especially on the interior with Christian Barmore and Milton Williams. Khyiris Tonga figures to play a regular role after a strong summer, while rookie fifth-round pick Joshua Farmer has potential as a well-rounded DT. But their run defense as a unit is a potential concern, with a big test out of the gate against the Raiders and dynamic rookie running back Ashton Jeanty in Week 1.