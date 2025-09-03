Patriots add veteran with final open practice squad spot

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 24: Darius Harris #46 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a defensive stop during the second half of a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

As the New England Patriots begin their final week of practices before their season opener on Sunday, the team once again has a full roster and practice squad. They filled their one open practice squad player on Thursday, by signing veteran linebacker Darius Harris. Harris' signing was announced by the team.

Harris, 29, has been in the NFL since 2019 when he was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as a UDFA out of Middle Tennessee State. He spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Chiefs, before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in the summer of 2023 when the Raiders were coached by current Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. He returned to the Chiefs later that year after being signed off the Vegas practice squad, then spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys.

In all Harris has played in 37 NFL games, recording 59 tackles and 1.5 sacks. While he played a rotational defensive role earlier in his career, he's been used more as a core special teams player as of late. His last defensive snap came in 2022.

Now with the Patriots Harris would likely mainly contribute on special teams if he's elevated for a gameday or outright added to the roster. However there have been questions about the team's off-ball linebacker depth, and he does have a history at that position as well.