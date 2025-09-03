Another worrying sign for Christian Gonzalez’s Week 1 status

Jun 10, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) jogs to the sideline during minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots are ramping up their preparation for the Las Vegas Raiders, but continue to do so without their best defensive player. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez is not expected to be in uniform when the team returns to the practice field on Wednesday.

During a typical game week, Wednesday can be the longest and most involved practice. This is obviously not a typical week, given it's the season opener and the team did practice on Monday, but Wednesday's practice is still slated as a full two-hour session.

Gonzalez has now missed more than a month due to a hamstring issue. He first suffered the injury back on July 28 in one of the Patriots' first training camp practices. Initial reporting was that Gonzalez would be back for the start of the season.

Head coach Mike Vrabel did not give a definitive answer when asked about Gonzalez's status in Wednesday's presser, but wouldn't go so far as to say he won't be available for the season opener. He did confirm that Gonzalez would not participate in Wednesday's practice.

"He's continuing to work and he'll do some stuff on the side, but I'm not going to rule anybody out (for the game)," Vrabel said of Gonzalez. "We'll continue to work and treat and make sure that we're doing everything we can to help him, and he's doing everything he can to get back out on the field. That's the only update I have right now."

We'll get a further update on Gonzalez's status later in the day on Wednesday. The Patriots will put out their first injury report of the season late Wednesday afternoon (typically released around 4:00, but could be later with the Patriots playing a West Coast team). Vrabel wouldn't give any updates or information beyond his status as of Wednesday.

If Gonzalez can't go on Sunday, it could mean a more high-profile role for free agent signing Carlton Davis. As for filling the snaps, DJ James and Alex Austin both saw more time on the field in training camp without Gonzalez on the field.