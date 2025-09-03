2 players join Christian Gonzalez on Patriots’ initial injury report

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) warms up before drills during day one of training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

On Wednesday the New England Patriots released their first injury report of the 2025 season. Teams are not required to give public updates on injured players during training camp, with that requirement kicking in for the first game week of the regular season.

Three players are listed on the Patriots' initial injury report. Headlining the group is cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring). Gonzalez has been out since pulling up with that hamstring injury in the early days of camp. Head coach Mike Vrabel had said ahead of time Gonzalez would not practice on Wednesday, but declined to comment on Gonzalez's status beyond that.

Two players joined Gonzalez on the injury report. Wide receiver Efton Chism (knee) is listed as a full participant. Chism missed the last few practices of training camp, and this report adds clarity to that injury.

Meanwhile, cornerback Charles Woods (concussion/groin) was limited. Woods was claimed by the Patriots off waivers following final roster cuts.