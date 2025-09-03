2 players join Christian Gonzalez on Patriots’ initial injury report
Wide receiver Efton Chism and cornerback Charles Woods are listed alongside Christian Gonzalez on the Patriots’ first injury report of 2025.
On Wednesday the New England Patriots released their first injury report of the 2025 season. Teams are not required to give public updates on injured players during training camp, with that requirement kicking in for the first game week of the regular season.
Three players are listed on the Patriots' initial injury report. Headlining the group is cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring). Gonzalez has been out since pulling up with that hamstring injury in the early days of camp. Head coach Mike Vrabel had said ahead of time Gonzalez would not practice on Wednesday, but declined to comment on Gonzalez's status beyond that.
Two players joined Gonzalez on the injury report. Wide receiver Efton Chism (knee) is listed as a full participant. Chism missed the last few practices of training camp, and this report adds clarity to that injury.
Meanwhile, cornerback Charles Woods (concussion/groin) was limited. Woods was claimed by the Patriots off waivers following final roster cuts.
On the other side of the injury report, the Raiders have just two players listed. Quarterback Kenny Pickett (hamstring) and cornerback Kyu Kelly (hamstring) were both full participants on Wednesday.