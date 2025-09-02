Red Sox set to call up key player from Rafael Devers trade

Left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison gets ready to make a pitch for Triple-A Worcester on Aug. 7, 2025. Harrison is expected to be called up to the Boston Red Sox.

Arguably the biggest coming back to the Boston Red Sox in the Rafael Devers trade is now on the doorstep of making his Major League debut with the team. According to multiple reports, left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison is expected to join the team later this week.

According to Christopher Smith of MassLive, Harrison won't officially be activated on Tuesday but will be added to the roster in time for Wednesday's series finale against the Cleveland Guardians. The team currently does not have a starter listed for that game.

That spot in the rotation las went to another prospect in Payton Tolle, but the Red Sox did not have Tolle pitching on normal rest in the minors. It appears that management is going to continue after Tolle's stellar debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Harrison, 24, was one of four players acquired by the Red Sox when they traded Devers to the San Francisco Giants back in June. While no longer a true prospect having started 24 games for the Giants a year ago, he's viewed a high-upside player who was the Giants' No. 1 ranked prospect and No. 18 ranked prospect in baseball by MLB.com prior to his Major League debut in 2023.

In his first full season as a starter in 2024, Harrison went 7-7 in 24 starts with a 4.56 ERA. To start this season he appeared in eight games, starting four and coming out of the bullpen for four. He once again has a 4.56 ERA through 23.2 innings. He was scheduled to start the night of the Devers trade.

Since the trade Harrison has been pitching for Triple-A Worcester. He's 4-2 in 11 starts, with a 3.65 ERA. As of late he's upped his game, with a 2.00 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 18 innings over his last four starts.

Harrison will be the second member of the Devers trade to join the big league club in Boston. Reliever Jordan Hicks has been with the team since the deal. He's struggled in his 20 bullpen appearances, with a 6.38 ERA.