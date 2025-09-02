LISTEN LIVE

Patriots make another change on offensive line

The Pats continued to shuffle their practice squad ahead of Week 1, with a fresh swap of veteran centers.

Matt Dolloff
Tennessee Titans guard Brenden Jaimes (66) blocks offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan (71) during a training camp practice.

Syndication: The Tennessean

The Patriots continue to shuffle their practice squad roster, as they get ready for Week 1. That includes a fresh change among the offensive linemen.

According to an official team announcement, the Patriots have signed former Titans and Chargers OL Brenden Jaimes to the practice squad, and have released OL Alec Lindstrom in a corresponding move.

Jaimes has primarily played center in the NFL, but has sprinkled in snaps at the guard spots. He played both tackle positions during his time at Nebraska, where he earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention over his final three seasons in a row.

The 26-year-old Jaimes entered the 2021 draft as a tackle prospect and went to the Chargers in the fifth round (159th overall), but L.A. quickly moved him to guard and later center. He spent 2025 training camp and the preseason with the Tennessee Titans, but didn't survive final roster cuts.

Since the Pats made a 1-for-1 center swap with the addition of Jaimes and the release of Lindstrom, they ostensibly view Jaimes as a center. The position could be in flux over the course of the 2025 season. Veteran Garrett Bradbury will begin as the starting center, but struggled in pass protection throughout training camp and the preseason. Ben Brown remains on the roster as a backup option.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers guard Brenden Jaimes (64) during a game.

Rookie third-round pick Jared Wilson is a candidate to play center down the road, but it appears that he will begin the 2025 season as the starting left guard.

Jaimes is a long shot to get snaps at the NFL level, for now. But the center spot is a bit of a question mark, considering the disappointing performance of Bradbury so far in a Patriots uniform. Jaimes will be a player to watch at a murky position.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
