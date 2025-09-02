Patriots make another change on offensive line

The Patriots continue to shuffle their practice squad roster, as they get ready for Week 1. That includes a fresh change among the offensive linemen.

According to an official team announcement, the Patriots have signed former Titans and Chargers OL Brenden Jaimes to the practice squad, and have released OL Alec Lindstrom in a corresponding move.

Jaimes has primarily played center in the NFL, but has sprinkled in snaps at the guard spots. He played both tackle positions during his time at Nebraska, where he earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention over his final three seasons in a row.

The 26-year-old Jaimes entered the 2021 draft as a tackle prospect and went to the Chargers in the fifth round (159th overall), but L.A. quickly moved him to guard and later center. He spent 2025 training camp and the preseason with the Tennessee Titans, but didn't survive final roster cuts.

Since the Pats made a 1-for-1 center swap with the addition of Jaimes and the release of Lindstrom, they ostensibly view Jaimes as a center. The position could be in flux over the course of the 2025 season. Veteran Garrett Bradbury will begin as the starting center, but struggled in pass protection throughout training camp and the preseason. Ben Brown remains on the roster as a backup option.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Los Angeles Chargers guard Brenden Jaimes (64) during a game.

Rookie third-round pick Jared Wilson is a candidate to play center down the road, but it appears that he will begin the 2025 season as the starting left guard.