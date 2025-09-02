LISTEN LIVE

Patriots host group of 7 wide receivers, defensive backs for free agent workouts

As the new England Patriots gear up for their season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders this week, they’re also taking a look at some current free agents. According to…

Alex Barth
Sep 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Andrew Armstrong (2) makes a catch during the second half against the Texas A&amp;M Aggies at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Sep 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Andrew Armstrong (2) makes a catch during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As the new England Patriots gear up for their season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders this week, they're also taking a look at some current free agents. According to the NFL daily transaction wire the team hosted seven free agents for workouts on Tuesday.

The entire group of seven players is made up of all wide receivers and defensive backs. The wide receivers are Andrew Armstrong and Jakobie Keeney-James, and the defensive backs are Trey Dean, Malik Dixon-Williams, Tyron Herring, Doneiko Slaughter, and Major Williams.

Six of those seven players are rookies. The lone exception is Dean, who has been in the NFL for the last two years. A safety out of Florida, Dean was expected to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, but a poor combine saw him go undrafted. Prior to that draft Dean took part in the Shrine Bowl in which the Patriots' coaching staff ran one of the teams.

Since then Dean has spent time on the practice squads of the new York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cleveland Browns (where he overlapped with Mike Vrabel). This spring, he appeared in one game for the DC Defenders of the UFL.

Among the wide receivers, Armstrong was a standout at Arkansas last year. He recorded 78 catches for 1,140 yards and a touchdown in 11 games, earning him first-team All-SEC honors. Despite that he went undrafted, and spent the summer with the Miami Dolphins before being released as a part of final roster cuts.

This group also includes a few local prospects. Dixon-Williams was a multi-year starter at UConn, Keeney-James spent last year at UMass (after beginning his college career at Eastern Washington, where he was teammates with Efton Chism), and Herring played at Dartmouth before transferring to Delaware.

As of Tuesday evening the Patriots do have one open spot on the practice squad. The team released defensive tackle Jahvaree Ritzie earlier in the day.

New England PatriotsNFL
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect