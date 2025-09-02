Jersey number change further points to new position for Jack Westover

Throughout most of training camp and the preseason, second-year tight end Jack Westover has functioned as the New England Patriots' fullback. Now on the active roster, Westover seems to be taking another step towards settling into that new role.

Throughout the summer and going back to last year, Westover has worn No. 87 for the Patriots. That's a typical tight end number, but did look out of place at times lining up in the backfield.

Now, that has changed. As first pointed out by ESPN's Mike Reiss, Westover will now be wearing No. 37 - much more in line for a fullback.

It's not uncommon to see players change their numbers this time of year. With roster cuts complete a significant amount of jersey numbers open up, and players are not allowed to change their jersey number once the season begins. Cornerback Brandon Crossley and kicker Parker Romo had previously both been wearing No. 37 for the Patriots, but both were released last week.

Westover now gets back his college number, as he returns to his college position. During his first two years at Washington Westover played fullback, before transitioning to tight end as a junior.

However, don't think the number change means a full-time move away from tight end for Westover either. Tight ends coach Thomas Brown was very complimentary of Westover's versatility back in training camp.

"One of the things I love about Jack is the fact that he can play in multiple positions," Brown told 98.5 The Sports Hub in mid-August. "Jack has a background in [playing fullback] and is definitely tough enough, but also can line up at the tight end position as an on the line attached guy at our 'Y' tight end or be off the ball as our 'F' tight end. So the more versatile you can be, the more opportunities you have."