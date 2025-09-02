Jabrill Peppers reportedly came up in trade rumors prior to release

It turns out that we missed out on potential Jabrill Peppers trade rumors, prior to him getting dumped.

The Patriots floated Peppers' name on some level before finally deciding to release him last Friday, according to a recent report by ESPN's Mike Reiss. As part of a "Q&A" on X about the Pats' decision, Reiss wrote: "According to one front-office source from another team, Peppers was mentioned among those who the Patriots had discussed in trade talks."

Peppers is now a free agent, and with a guaranteed $4.32 million (per multiple reports) still due to him on the Patriots' end. The money saved from cutting him is negligible, so this was ostensibly about removing Peppers from the equation for other reasons, perhaps beyond the idea that he's not a fit for the Patriots' defensive scheme.

Head coach Mike Vrabel denied that notion in his most recent press conference ("That was certainly not the issue"). Peppers seemed to strongly imply that scheme fit was the issue -- or, at least, that's what the Patriots told him -- when he posted on his X account: "Going on 9 years in this league. I’ve had 7 HCs & 6 DCs lol There is no scheme you can place me in where I won’t find a way to be effective."

Speculation time: the "scheme fit" thing was just a convenient excuse by the Patriots, at best. The real reason for Peppers' departure is that the Patriots handled him a certain way internally, and he didn't take it well, and Vrabel felt it was best for the team to remove him from the equation entirely. Peppers wasn't going to get with the program the way Vrabel wanted.

Contrast Peppers with Kyle Dugger, who seems to have taken his reduced role and apparent trade talks in stride. The Patriots are stuck with his guaranteed money, and he's not causing any issues behind the scenes, so he's still here.

Al Bello/Getty Images Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants looks on after he fumbled and recovered by Jabrill Peppers #5 of the New England Patriots during their preseason game.

There's going to be a lot riding on rookie fourth-round safety Craig Woodson, who steadily elevated to the starting lineup over the course of training camp and the preseason. He's going to be counted on in coverage, in a way that Vrabel and his staff didn't feel so confident about with Dugger or Peppers.