Belichick UNC debut ends in Tar Heels blowout loss

All eyes were on Chapel Hill Monday night for the big Bill Belichick UNC debut. And a lot of big names were on hand for the big game.

Michael Jordan. Jordon Hudson. Randy Moss. Lawrence Taylor. Yes, one of those names is not like the other. But the Jordon Hudson storylines have been just as big--if not bigger--than the Bill Belichick storylines since the head coach was hired by UNC.

That hiring, as we've noted on the show, made Bill the highest-paid employee on the North Carolina payroll, by the way. That's not just for the school, mind you. That's for the entire state. So the stakes and expectations were high going into the season opener.

Belichick UNC Debut: Blowout

It's a shame the game didn't end after the first drive. Bill engineered a classic Belichickian opening: 7 plays stretched out over 4 minutes, culminating in an 8-yard TD run. Unfortunately, that would be the last time the Tar Heels scored until the second half.