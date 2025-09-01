Win Tickets to the Newport International Boat Show

The Newport International Boat Show (NIBS), one of the largest and most prestigious boat shows in the Northeast, spans over seventeen acres with multiple interconnected show sites in historic downtown Newport, Rhode Island. Walk the docks and admire a spectacular display of shiny new sailboats and powerboats, some making their first-ever debut in the United States. On the land side, you’ll find hundreds of marine products, services and accessories to enhance the boating lifestyle. Also on deck are educational seminars, in-water boating courses and VIP experiences.