Win Tickets to the Newport International Boat Show
The Boat Show runs from September 11th – 14th, 2025.
The Newport International Boat Show (NIBS), one of the largest and most prestigious boat shows in the Northeast, spans over seventeen acres with multiple interconnected show sites in historic downtown Newport, Rhode Island. Walk the docks and admire a spectacular display of shiny new sailboats and powerboats, some making their first-ever debut in the United States. On the land side, you’ll find hundreds of marine products, services and accessories to enhance the boating lifestyle. Also on deck are educational seminars, in-water boating courses and VIP experiences.
The Boat Show runs from September 11th – 14th, 2025. This Fall event, set in a stunning location, offers even more reasons to visit. Surrounded by grand coastal scenery, historic sites, trendy boutiques, and world-class restaurants, it’s the perfect opportunity to combine your passion for boating with the charm of Newport and the beauty of New England in the fall.
Enter to win a pair of tickets, and for more information, visit www.newportboatshow.com.