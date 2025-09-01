Walker Buehler lands with new team following Red Sox release

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 05: Walker Buehler #0 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park on July 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Former Red Sox starter Walker Buehler began the weekend without a job.

But he did not finish it without a new gig, as Buehler and the Phillies agreed to a minor-league deal on Sunday night. Buehler's deal, which saw him assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley immediately after signing, will maintain his postseason availability and give Philadelphia another option on the mound.

According to the Phillies' Dave Dombrowski, the plan is for the 31-year-old Buehler to make one start in the minors before joining the MLB roster in the next two weeks. In Philly, Buehler will be part of a six-man rotation to close out the regular season (providing some much-needed extra rest for some of the Phils' top arms down the stretch), according to Dombrowski.

Inked to a one-year, $21.05 million contract by the Red Sox this past offseason, Buehler posted a 7-7 record, along with a 5.45 ERA and 1.56 WHIP, in 112.1 innings for the Red Sox. That 5.45 ERA was the worst single-season figure posted by the righty since he became a full-time starter in 2018, while Buehler had also allowed a career-high 22 home runs during his time in Boston.

Prior to his release, the Red Sox had moved Buehler to the bullpen, where he ultimately made just one appearance (some mop-up duty in a loss to the Yankees in the Bronx) before the Red Sox decided to cut ties last Friday.

Craig Breslow's decision to outright release Buehler opposed to designating him for assignment came with some respect for Buehler considered as part of the equation, as the Red Sox essentially allowed him the opportunity to land with a new team and maintain his playoff eligibility ahead of the roster deadline.

"Just trying to be mindful and respectful of who he is and what he's accomplished," Breslow said of releasing Buehler.

Paul Rutherford/Getty Images BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 29: Walker Buehler #0 of the Red Sox reacts during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on June 29, 2025. (Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

Buehler's outright release came ahead of top pitching prospect Payton Tolle's MLB debut, and with the Red Sox still looking for something solid out of deadline addition Dustin May (one win and a 5.68 ERA through five starts with Boston).

Boston's preference there in regards to a potential No. 4 starter in the postseason would certainly be the 22-year-old Tolle, who looked solid in his debut against the Pirates last week, though it's becoming a legitimate debate as to whether or not May is a true upgrade over Buehler at this point in time.