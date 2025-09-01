Red Sox make September call-ups after roster expansion
The Sox announced a pair of new additions to the major league roster as part of their September roster expansion.
The Boston Red Sox' roster expanded from 26 to 28 players on Monday, as the calendar flipped to September. We now know who will be filling those two extra spots.
According to an official team announcement, the Red Sox are calling up right-handed pitcher Zack Kelly from Triple-A Worcester, as part of their Sept. 1 roster expansion Monday morning. They're also activating catcher Ali Sanchez to the major-league roster.
Kelly, 30, has posted a 5.56 ERA in 17 appearances for Boston in the 2025 season, and was even worse in the minors, compiling a 6.15 ERA in 21 games for the WooSox.
The Red Sox have struggled to identify a dependable right-handed reliever beyond Garrett Whitlock, who has a 2.59 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 62.2 innings across 54 appearances. If Jordan Hicks, Greg Weissert, or Justin Slaten can't emerge as a middle relief option, Kelly will have an opportunity to become that guy.
If the Red Sox can't figure out their righty relief situation, it will be fair to ask whether they could've done more (or better) at addressing that before the season or at the trade deadline. Because Hicks doesn't look like anything close to an answer, and Slaten is a question mark coming off a long-term injury.
Sanchez, 28, spent part of the 2025 season with the Toronto Blue Jays before being waived in August. The Red Sox claimed him off waivers, then designated him for assignment 10 days later, Sanchez then elected free agency and signed with the New York Mets, who then traded him back to the Red Sox Sunday night. So, Sanchez has bounced around a bit the last month or so.
Tim Healey of the Boston Globe first reported that Sanchez had come back via trade, and MassLive's Christopher Smith later added that the Red Sox sent cash considerations to the Mets to get Sanchez back in the fold. Sanchez was eligible to be traded post-deadline, since the Mets did not activate him to the major league roster at any point.
