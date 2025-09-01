Patriots reportedly ‘ecstatic’ about rookie RB TreVeyon Henderson

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots reacts with TreVeyon Henderson #32 after running for a touchdown during a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium.

When there's smoke, there's fire, and there certainly seems to be a ton of smoke surrounding the excitement of rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the rookie tailback has clearly impressed those who reside in One Patriot Place. In a recent feature detailing intel from all 32 teams in the league, Howe wrote: "There’s strong internal belief that quarterback Drake Maye will take another step forward, as the 2024 first-round pick had an impressive initial offseason with coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

"The Patriots are also ecstatic over rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson, so don’t be surprised if he turns into their lead option."

Henderson, a second-round selection out of Ohio State in the 2025 NFL Draft, was a force to be reckoned with during his time in college too. In his three years at his head coach's alma mater, Henderson racked up 3,761 rushing yards, which included 1,016 yards just last year alone -- and that doesn't even account for his work in the passing game. Known for his pass-blocking on top of his pass-catching ability, Henderson totaled 284 receiving yards in his final season in the FCS.

Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Commanders saftey Tyler Owens (40) tries to tackle New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Now in the NFL, the second-round selection has already showcased his blazing speed in the small sample size to date. As shown by Henderson's 100-yard kick return this preseason, along with his nine-yard rushing TD against the Vikings, the running back has a chance to be a game-changer for the team this season.