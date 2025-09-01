Patriots provide latest update on Christian Gonzalez

The Patriots' preparation for a Week 1 showdown with the Raiders will begin without cornerback Christian Gonzalez available to the club, head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed ahead of Monday's practice in Foxborough.

"I wouldn't anticipate him out here [Monday], so, hopefully that improves," Vrabel said. "But, he's working hard and trying to improve, and he wants to be out there. I think what’s good for us and for Christian and the team is to try not to be frustrated. Obviously, those things happen, and it's how we respond to them."

It's now been over a month since Gonzalez suffered an apparent hamstring injury in training camp. The updates have been few and far between, though the latest report indicated that the injury was one that could linger into the season. The first Monday practice of the 2025 season is not into the season just yet, but it's less than a week away now, and there's still no sign of Gonzalez being ready to go.

"It's [about] how hard we work to get back, the communication, all the things that he's doing," Vrabel added. "So, just continue to work hard to get back and try to make sure that we're doing everything we can to help him."

Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the Patriots reacts after a pass break up in the fourth quarter against the Colts at Gillette Stadium. (Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

This is not how anybody drew it up for the Patriots' most impactful defensive talent, especially in the defensive-minded Vrabel's first year at the helm for the Pats. And though Vrabel did not want to go as far to say that it's an outright setback for Gonzalez, he did seem to acknowledge that (at the very least) injury recovery is not linear, and such has been the case for the 23-year-old corner.

"Well, it just hasn't gone – again, he's working hard, and whether it's – again, we can say one injury is going to be three-to-four weeks, one is going to be one-to-two. Everybody heals differently," Vrabel said when asked if Gonzalez had suffered a setback. "So, just making sure that when the players are back that they can do their job with confidence, that they can protect themselves on the field, and that they can't make it any worse. Those are some things that I try to use as guidelines for when players are ready to play and get back there."

Gonzalez was the lone Patriot unavailable for Monday's practice behind Gillette Stadium, and while it's far from ideal, Vrabel did what he could to express his outright belief in the rest what's largely an unproven secondary.

"D.J. [James] was one of our more improved players over the course of rookie minicamp, he participated in that as a veteran and hadn’t had the ability to participate in that until now; [Alex Austin] has done a nice job of going out there and playing corner or playing nickel. Marcus [Jones] provides a lot of leadership in there. It's been good to have CD [Carlton Davis III] string some days together," Vrabel added. "So, it provides opportunity for other guys.

"We'd love to have Gonzo back, trust me, we would, but I think the other guys have stepped up and tried to take advantage of the opportunity."

And while a lot can change between now and Sunday — Gonzalez could make this all go away with a few straight days of practice availability — the Patriots are clearly taking baby steps when it comes to their top corner.

"Well, [let's] get him back for practice first," Vrabel noted. "And then we'll have an update and status for Sunday."