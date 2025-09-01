Patriots name six captains for 2025 season

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes the ball during a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium.

The New England Patriots started their first game week of the 2025 season by voting for this year's captains. Head coach Mike Vrabel shared that the vote took place on Monday morning, with the team announcing the captains Monday afternoon.

This year's Patriots captains are quarterback Drake Maye, tight end Hunter Henry, linebacker Robert Spillane, edge rusher Harold Landry, cornerback/punt returner Marcus Jones, and safety/special teams ace Brenden Schooler.

Four of the players are first-time full-season team captains in their careers in Maye, Landry, Jones, and Schooler. However Landry was voted a weekly captain last year in Tennessee, which had one rotating week-to-week spot.

Henry is the only returning Patriots captain. This is the third year in a row he's been named a team captain (he was named a replacement captain in October last year), as he enters his fifth season in New England.