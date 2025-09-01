Mike Vrabel rules out rumored reason for Jabrill Peppers’ release

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 19: Jabrill Peppers #5 of the New England Patriots in action during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots made their surprise release of 2025 roster cuts on Friday, when they released safety Jabrill Peppers. On Monday, head coach Mike Vrabel spoke for the first time since the move.

"These things are tough decisions. We're just trying to get it right," Vrabel explained. "I've got a lot of respect for Jabrill as as a person and as a player, and what we felt like was in the best interest of the team at this point was was allowing him to have another opportunity elsewhere. There's a lot of things that go into these decisions, and they're never easy, and we're just trying to to get it right collectively."

"I know that there's a personal side and professional side. I talked about that with players this morning, and whether you agree with it or disagree with it, just try to respect it and and move forward and continue to build a team, continue to build a program," Vrabel added. "I know Jabrill will do good things in this league and outside of the field as well. He's passionate player, and again, I've got a lot of respect for him."

The reason for Peppers' release still remains a mystery, after he was heavily involved with the top offense for most of training camp. One reason that some have suggested is scheme fit, which was the reported case with other veterans the team has moved on from this offseason. However, Vrabel dismissed that reasoning when asked about it.

"No, I don't think - that was certainly not the issue," he replied. "There's a lot of reasons. I wouldn't say that's - we're going to try to do what's best for the team. We've got a lot of different schemes that we can run in all three phases, special teams, offense and defense. So, there's, there's a lot that goes into it. And again, we're just trying to build towards Sunday here and and that's our focus."

With Peppers no longer on the team, much more will be expected of the remaining safeties. That's especially true for rookie fourth-round pick Craig Woodson, who projects to play a similar role. Vrabel was asked on Monday what he's seen from Woodson this summer.

"I think that his athleticism, his range in the field, and the more he plays, I think he'll continue to get better. That’s the hope there with Craig," Vrabel said. "And we'll see with Hawk [Jaylinn Hawkins] and with Dug [Kyle Dugger] and obviously Dell [Pettus] working back there now. So, just trying to find a role for everybody here."

Vrabel also talked about Hawkins, who projects as a starter alongside Dugger.