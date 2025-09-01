Bruins can feel good about at least one thing with training camp approaching

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 10: Charlie McAvoy #73 and Hampus Lindholm #27 of the Boston Bruins talk during the first period against the Florida Panthers in Game Three of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on May 10, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Don Sweeney and the Bruins made it pretty clear that they were not going to completely reinvigorate their base with anything they could've done on July 1.

Instead, the Bruins told you that almost all of their improvements following last year's dreadful campaign were going to come from within, and namely with the health of their top two defensemen, Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy.

And it looks like things are off to a promising start on both fronts for Marco Sturm and the Bruins, with both players looking and appearing to be fully healthy with the start of training camp less than three weeks away.

"It was a long summer, but in a lot of ways it was beneficial," McAvoy, who said that he feels 'great', told NHL.com while out in Michigan for Team USA's Olympic orientation camp. "A chance to have a lot of months, to put in a lot of work, which is nice, something that I haven't really had since we have always been a playoff team. It was a longer summer, but I used it to my advantage."

Injured during the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, and suffering an infection while also dealing with the injury, McAvoy missed the final 25 games of the 2024-25 season, and was limited to just 50 games in total. The Bruins had McAvoy rejoin them for some practices late in the season, but ultimately decided to hold him out for the remainder of what was a lost season as the Bruins shifted their focus on simply ending the year without any additional worries.

Speaking at break-up day in April, McAvoy acknowledged the difficulties with working back from the injury, and outright ruled himself out for the World Championships, saying that he would not have been cleared. Speaking with NHL.com last week, and a few months removed from the bitter end to an injury-derailed season, McAvoy seemed to indicate that he could've done enough to get back in action had the Black and Gold qualified for the postseason.

Instead, though, and perhaps for the betterment of the franchise, McAvoy and the Bruins did not qualify for the postseason, giving No. 73 his longest offseason since jumping to the pros from Boston University in 2017.

Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Dec 17, 2024; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) controls the puck against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Given both his abilities and the way the Bruins want to (and have to) play under Sturm, McAvoy is a gigantic piece of the puzzle for the Bruins. From his impact in the defensive zone to his ability to push pace the other way, and activate offensively with a sneaky-good shot that he'll have to use more (especially when on the power play), McAvoy is going to have to be a value-add presence for the Bruins in any and every situation if this team is going to hit its ceiling in 2025-26.

And Sturm & Co. know that.

"I think when everyone stays healthy, we have a really good D core ... and I think in our DNA, in the Bruins DNA, playing good defensively, it's not going to change," Sturm said at his introductory press conference earlier this summer. "But we have to find a way to be more productive offensively. I think that's going to be our goal, and for sure a challenge, but that's what we're going to address from from day one. And obviously special teams will be a big part, too.”

Elsewhere on the D core, the Bruins are hoping for a strong bounce-back year from Lindholm after the Swedish defender missed the final 65 games of the regular season with a broken patella sustained in a Nov. 12 win over the Blues.

Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Nov 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm (27) controls the puck against the Flyers in the second period at Wells Fargo Center. (Kyle Ross-Imagn Images)

It's a massive, massive injury to come back from. And the severity of that injury — as well as a setback suffered during the initial rehab ramp-up — turned out to be a major reason why Sweeney and the Bruins decided to shut down Lindholm when the rehab wasn't lining up with Boston's free-falling place in the standings late in the 2024-25 season. But if you're looking for good news in the now, it is certainly worth mentioning that both the B's and Lindholm have repeatedly said that the knee is fine structurally, opening the door for a full recovery.

And sitting down with Elliotte Friedman for 32 Thoughts, Lindholm did offer the latest on his recovery from the season-ending injury.

"I'm doing great," Lindholm, who was perhaps the team's best player (or best defenseman at the very least) at the time of the injury, told Friedman. "It's been, obviously, frustrating for me personally and for the team. But I've had a lot of time to kind of refocus and kind of come back here and just going for this season and coming back to full health, if not even better. That's been my focus."

The 6-foot-4 Lindholm also revealed to Friedman that he has been skating with Rögle BK (Sweden) during their training camp, giving him ample opportunity to get his skating legs back and getting reacclimated to game speed.

"I think when we get everyone back, it's going to be a really fun season," Lindholm told Friedman. "People are going to underestimate us, but I'm very optimistic and think we have some good things ahead."

Mar 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) talks with Hampus Lindholm (27) before a face-off against the Islanders at TD Garden. (Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports)