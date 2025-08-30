Red Sox and Aroldis Chapman reportedly agree to extension

Aroldis Chapman and the Red Sox have reportedly agreed to a contract extension that includes the 2026 season and an option in 2027, according to Francys Romero. Chapman is guaranteed $13.3 million in 2026 with a vesting option for 2027 based on how many innings he pitches, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

The 37-year-old closer has played a crucial role in Boston’s successful 2025 season, recording 26 saves in 28 opportunities. It’s helped ignite a late-career resurgence while propelling his ballclub into postseason contention. He combined for only 20 saves out of 30 chances – a mark that is about 21 percent less than his career save percentage of 87.8 percent – in his previous two campaigns, one of which ended with his second World Series with the Texas Rangers.

Chapman, who earned his eighth all-star bid of his career and first since 2021 in July, has given up 21 hits in 52 innings pitched with six earned runs, which currently ranks as the second fewest he has allowed in a non-COVID shortened season. His 1.04 ERA in 2025 is the lowest of his 16-year career.

After winning three of four against the Yankees and sweeping the Baltimore Orioles to obtain the first Wild Card seed in the American League, the Red Sox dropped the first two of a three-game weekend series to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the last-place ballclub in the NL Central. Boston is currently a game behind the Yankees, who have lost eight of nine games against the Red Sox, for the No. 1 Wild Card seed and two games above the Seattle Mariners, the third AL Wild Card team.