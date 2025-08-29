Red Sox formally release struggling veteran pitcher

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 06: Walker Buehler #0 of the Boston Red Sox reacts against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

A week ago, the Red Sox moved the struggling Walker Buehler to the bullpen.

And just one week later, the Sox have officially removed Buehler from not just the bullpen but their organization all together, with Buehler released by the club on Friday. Buehler's release was part of a four-move Friday from the club, and comes after Buehler made 23 appearances (22 starts) for the Red Sox this season.

Inked to a one-year, $21.05 million contract, Buehler posted a 7-7 record, along with a 5.45 ERA and 1.56 WHIP, in 112.1 innings for the Red Sox.

The 31-year-old Buehler’s 5.45 ERA was the worst single-season figure since Buehler became a full-time starter in 2018, while Buehler had also allowed a career-high 22 home runs during his time in Boston. And Buehler's run as a bullpen option for Alex Cora's club lasted just one game, too, as the Red Sox turned to him in last Sunday's loss in the Bronx, with the righty allowing two earned runs on two hits (one home run) and a walk in 2.1 innings of work.

Buehler was certainly hard on himself this year — he at one point called his game '[expletive] embarrassing' — but he was rarely if ever able to right the ship, with just seven quality starts over his 22-start window for the Sox.

Boston's decision to release Buehler shows that the pitching staff and front office essentially had absolute zero confidence in where his game was going or his ability to rebound even as a long relief option, as his release comes just days after Richard Fitts (who was going to be deployed out of the bullpen in a somewhat similar role) was shut down with an arm injury.

It's unclear if Buehler wanted the release, or if the Red Sox decided that they were simply better off without Buehler on their roster, even as a mop-up duty option that would've potentially saved some of Boston's other bullpen arms.

Paul Rutherford/Getty Images BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 29: Walker Buehler #0 of the Boston Red Sox reacts during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on June 29, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

As noted, Buehler's release was part of a four-move Friday from Boston, headlined by top pitching prospect Payton Tolle coming to the MLB roster and projected to start Friday night's head-to-head against the Pirates at Fenway Park.

The 22-year-old Tolle made three starts for Worcester prior to his move to Boston, with a 1-1 record with a 3.60 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 innings of work.