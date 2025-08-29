WATCH: ‘The Password’ grabs first career hit in Red Sox win
Jhostynxon Garcia finally grabbed his first career hit in his eighth career plate appearance during the Red Sox’ latest victory.
"The Password" is on the board.
Red Sox newcomer Jhostynxon Garcia, well-known by the aforementioned nickname, got his first career major-league hit during Thursday's win over the Baltimore Orioles. He lined a double to left field in the fifth inning, hitting for extra bases in his eighth career plate appearance.
Garcia arrived in the major leagues early in August after tearing up Triple-A, posting a .932 OPS with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs in 66 games for Worcester. It's clear that he's a major league-caliber player, but his long-term role for Boston is unclear at this stage.
Garcia will look to build on his first career hit at Fenway Park this weekend, when the Red Sox (75-60) host the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates (59-76) for a three-game set.
