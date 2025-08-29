LISTEN LIVE

WATCH: ‘The Password’ grabs first career hit in Red Sox win

Jhostynxon Garcia finally grabbed his first career hit in his eighth career plate appearance during the Red Sox’ latest victory.

Matt Dolloff
Jhostynxon Garcia #51 of the Boston Red Sox takes a swing in the seventh inning during a game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Jhostynxon Garcia #51 of the Boston Red Sox takes a swing in the seventh inning during a game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

"The Password" is on the board.

Red Sox newcomer Jhostynxon Garcia, well-known by the aforementioned nickname, got his first career major-league hit during Thursday's win over the Baltimore Orioles. He lined a double to left field in the fifth inning, hitting for extra bases in his eighth career plate appearance.

Garcia arrived in the major leagues early in August after tearing up Triple-A, posting a .932 OPS with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs in 66 games for Worcester. It's clear that he's a major league-caliber player, but his long-term role for Boston is unclear at this stage.

Garcia will look to build on his first career hit at Fenway Park this weekend, when the Red Sox (75-60) host the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates (59-76) for a three-game set.

NEXT: Red Sox Call Up Top Pitching Prospect For Friday Start

baltimore oriolesBoston Red Soxjhostynxon garcia
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect