Patriots add young tackle to practice squad

The New England Patriots made a fresh series of roster moves on Friday, including a new offensive tackle.

As announced by the team Friday afternoon, they're signing tackle Thayer Munford Jr. to the practice squad, and also claiming rookie defensive tackle Eric Gregory off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals. As corresponding moves, the Patriots officially released safety Jabrill Peppers and released tackle Jack Conley from the practice squad.

Munford, 25, was originally a seventh-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft. His familiarity with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels ostensibly played a big role in his decision. Munford has played in 46 NFL games, with 18 starts -- 11 at right tackle, five at left tackle, and two as a "Jumbo" tight end.

Conley consistently repped as the third-string right tackle throughout Patriots training camp. Munford's versatility and previous work with McDaniels may make him a better fit for the Pats' tackle depth. And it's certainly a big plus that he has actual left tackle experience, although he mainly played right tackle for the Raiders in the 2025 preseason (112 snaps on the right side, vs. eight on the left side, via Pro Football Focus).

ESPN's Mike Reiss had the scoop on Munford joining the Patriots before the official announcement, so credit to him.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Thayer Munford Jr. #77 of the Las Vegas Raiders during a game.

Gregory spent the spring and summer with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent, but didn't survive their final roster moves before Week 1 as he ultimately went on waivers. Gregory, who turns 25 on Sept. 13, played 61 games (44 starts) over six years at Arkansas. He totaled 135 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three total pass breakups, and one interception for the Razorbacks.

As a waiver claim, Gregory is added to the 53-man roster as a replacement for Peppers. He joins quarterback Tommy DeVito and cornerback Charles Woods as the Pats' most recent waiver additions.