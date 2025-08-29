Kendrick Bourne says farewell to Patriots on Instagram

There is a saying in life, but also in sports that coincides with athletes leaving their respective teams, and it goes like this, "don't cry because it's over, but smile because it happened". That is true when it comes to the fan-favorite receiver Kendrick Bourne being released by the Patriots on Wednesday afternoon.

In his first public comments since the news, Bourne sent out a thank you message both to the Patriots organization, and the fanbase, for his time donning a Patriots uniform.

In the receiver's post, the former Patriot in part wrote, "THANK YOU @patriots organization for all the great memories! MR Kraft thank you for helping change my life. These last few years have been phenomenal! And I’ve grown so much! Thank you to all my great teammates and Coaches! And to the patriots fans you guys are the best! The support was real from the jump! It’s always love!"

As a member of the Patriots, Bourne totaled 155 receptions for 1,945 yards during his four seasons with the franchise. The best season of his career took place in 2021 when he first joined the Patriots, as the high-energy receiver racked up 800 yards on 55 catches. Since then though, the receiver has failed to eclipse 500 yards in any season while wearing the red, white, and blue.

Throughout training camp, Bourne was lining up with the second-string offense for the majority of the practices he attended, which created uncertainty around his roster spot to begin with. Furthermore, his injury during the in-stadium scrimmage forced him out of practice for the rest of the summer.

Bourne has already lined up a free agent visit with the San Francisco 49ers, the franchise he played for during the years of 2017-2020. In this case, it does seem that a fresh start for both sides was needed. The Patriots need to prioritize playing their young receivers, while Bourne is attempting to re-establish his value in the NFL.

But as Bourne put it himself, it will always be good feelings between the player, franchise, and fanbase that gravitated to his positive mindset.