Javon Baker rejects Patriots for new practice squad opportunity

Another former Patriot is heading to the Philadelphia Eagles, this time wide receiver Javon Baker.

According to Mark Daniels of MassLive, Baker is signing with the Eagles practice squad. Per Daniels, Baker was offered an opportunity to join the Patriots' practice squad, but had multiple opportunities elsewhere, and opted to head to the defending Super Bowl champions.

Baker went unclaimed on waivers after final roster cuts across the NFL, making him a free agent. A fourth-round pick (110th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft, Baker was active for 11 games for the Patriots as a rookie, but played only 90 offensive snaps (12%) and caught 1-of-4 targets for 12 yards. He contributed more on special teams during the 2025 preseason, in a last-ditch attempt to make the Patriots roster, but was ultimately waived.

Despite joining a much deeper, more talented offense in Philadelphia, Baker seemingly has a long way to go before making any kind of impact as a wide receiver. But, should starting wideouts A.J. Brown and/or DeVonta Smith have to miss time, Baker could have a chance to compete for snaps as a big play threat down the field.