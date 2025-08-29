Christian Gonzalez injury sounds like it has chance to linger into season

Christian Gonzalez suffered the kind of injury that can slowly, quietly ruin your season. And it sounds like it's going to be a slower process than hoped for him.

A new report by Jeff Howe at The Athletic paints a picture of a team that is being extra-careful with its star cornerback's hamstring injury. Per Howe, Gonzalez's hamstring issue "has been a tricky one, and it’s been tough to pin down a timetable on his return."

That doesn't exactly sound like a player that's expected to be back full-bore in Week 1.

Gonzalez has been a non-participant in Patriots practices this week, a sure sign of a continually slow recovery process. Minor hamstring injuries can be nagging, and really hamper a player physically throughout the season if he plays through it.

There are few players on the Patriots roster more important than Gonzalez. After quarterback Drake Maye, Gonzalez is arguably the No. 2 guy on the team regardless of position, with the best chance at making an All-Pro team in 2025.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) jogs to the sideline during minicamp.

So, it makes sense that the Pats would give Gonzalez as much time as he needs to get as close to 100% as possible before getting him ready to play. But it sure seems like this hamstring injury could last into the season, and Gonzalez could even be in danger of landing on a reserve list if he's not ready to return sometime in September.