Al Horford contract details emerge, before he even signs with Warriors
The former Celtics forward is playing the waiting game, as the Warriors work to resolve other contract situations.
Al Horford is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors, and the two sides apparently even have an agreement in place.
According to Brett Siegel at ClutchPoints, Horford is planning to sign a two-year deal with Golden State that includes a player option for the second year. Siegel reports that the deal is expected to be for more than the veteran minimum.
The holdup with Horford and the Warriors is actually about 22-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga, whose contract dispute with the team is threatening to drag into training camp. According to Siegel, Kuminga has desired a fresh start via sign-and-trade, but could be forced to accept either the Warriors' offer or a qualifying offer.
Golden State plans to add Horford and also sign De'Anthony Melton, but they need to resolve Kuminga's contract situation before they do so. Still, it sounds like they have a deal in place for Horford and they're just waiting for the ability to pull the trigger.
NEXT: Anfernee Simons Still Drawing Trade Interest From Multiple Teams
More Celtics On 985TheSportsHub.com
Jayson Tatum gave an update on his ‘tedious’ rehab from a torn Achilles.Ty Anderson