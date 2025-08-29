Al Horford contract details emerge, before he even signs with Warriors

Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics reacts after a shot during a game against the New York Knicks.

Al Horford is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors, and the two sides apparently even have an agreement in place.

According to Brett Siegel at ClutchPoints, Horford is planning to sign a two-year deal with Golden State that includes a player option for the second year. Siegel reports that the deal is expected to be for more than the veteran minimum.

The holdup with Horford and the Warriors is actually about 22-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga, whose contract dispute with the team is threatening to drag into training camp. According to Siegel, Kuminga has desired a fresh start via sign-and-trade, but could be forced to accept either the Warriors' offer or a qualifying offer.