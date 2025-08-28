Red Sox make flurry of roster moves before Orioles finale

Justin Slaten #63 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

The Red Sox may have already won their four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, but that hasn't stopped the team from making further roster moves.

Prior to Thursday's series finale, the Red Sox notably activated reliever Justin Slaten from the 60-day Injured List, as well as placing newly acquired first baseman Nathaniel Lowe on the paternity list.

Slaten, who owns a 3.47 ERA, has been on the IL dating back to May 29. The right-hander has appeared in only 24 games this season. With the team placing Richard Fitts on the 15-day IL, the team needed reinforcements in the pitching department, and Slaten could provide just that. Furthermore, given Slaten's high leverage experience, it seems the team will have another option to go to late in games.

Lowe has been hitting .296 AVG with one home run and seven RBIs in just nine games with the Red Sox, making an immediate impact since being designated for assignment and coming over from the Nationals.

Additionally, the Red Sox also activated outfielder Rob Refsnyder from the 10-day IL, and in a corresponding move sent reliever Jovani Moran down to Triple-A Worcester.

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images Red Sox first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (37) hits a run-scoring sacrifice fly against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox have won three in a row at Camden Yards, as they go for the series sweep in an afternoon tilt on Thursday. They sit just four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the American League East, with a potentially massive September series looming.