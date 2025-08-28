Red Sox call up top pitching prospect for Friday start

WooSox pitcher Payton Tolle gets ready to throw a pitch during his first Triple-A start on Aug. 10, 2025 at Polar Park.

Friday night was already shaping up to be a big one at Fenway Park, with Paul Skenes - the best young pitcher in the game - set to make his first ever start at the historic ballpark. The starter for the Boston Red Sox will be a notable one too, in top prospect Payton Tolle.

The Red Sox will be calling Tolle up for Friday night's game to make his MLB debut. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was the first to report the move.

This call-up comes just over a year after the Red Sox first drafted Tolle, selecting him in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of TCU. The 22-year-old has quickly risen up the system this year, with this being his third promotion of the season.

Tolle began the season in High-A Greenville, moving on to Double-A Portland before a recent call-up to Triple-A Worcester. Between those three he's pitched in 20 games, posting a 3.04 ERA and 0.993 WHIP in 91.2 innings.

In Triple-A Tolle made three starts. He had a rough first inning of his first start allowing five earned runs, but settled in and has allowed just one earned run in the 14 innings since.

At the time of his call-up, Tolle is ranked as the top prospect in the Red Sox system by SoxProspects.com. MLB.com has Tolle ranked as the seventh pitching prospect and 28th overall prospect in all of baseball.

Adding to the drama of Tolle's debut is the pitcher who will be starting opposite him. The Red Sox are facing the Pittsburgh Pirates, who will be throwing the NL Cy Young favorite in Skenes. Tolle will also be tasked with helping the Red Sox continue their hot streak after they won seven of eight games on their most recent road trip including a four-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles.