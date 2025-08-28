Patriots reveal new alternate ‘Rivalries’ uniform

A close-up of the new logo for the New England Patriots’ alternate ‘Rivalry’ uniforms.

On Thursday, the New England Patriots revealed their new 'Rivalries' alternate uniform. They're one of eight teams who is a part of the program this season, along with the rest of the AFC East and the NFC West.

The Patriots shared a picture of the new uniform on social media with the caption 'The Nor'easter is here.' That was followed by a video captions 'a winter storm warning is now in effect' with a video of the players wearing the uniforms.

A release on Patriots.com shared some of the details of the jersey. Those include...

-Six stars on the uniform represent the six New England states.

-A new "NE" shoulder logo, inspired by nautical lettering and compass points, underscores the unique nature of the Patriots as the only team to represent an entire region.

-Jersey numbers pull their vertical striping and mesh-like design from the iconic 1990s Patriots uniform, evoking memories of Bledsoe-era battles.

-Shoulder and pant stripes carry a subtle netting pattern, an homage to the working harbors that define the New England coast.

-The matte white helmet reminds us of snow; the metallic silver facemask reflects the icy cold that defines the region's winters.

-Small pops of red offer a quiet connection back to the team's traditional color palette.

The Patriots will wear these uniforms once, in Week 11 against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. In addition to the jerseys there will be sideline apparel as well.

Prior to that the Patriots will be on the other side of a Rivalries uniform reveal. The Bills will be wearing their new alternate for the Week 5 Monday Night Football matchup in Orchard Park. You can check those out here.