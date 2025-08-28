Patriots add 2 more to practice squad

Cory Durden #69 of the New York Giants reacts to a loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Patriots are already making changes to their practice squad.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss on Thursday, the Pats are adding a pair of defensive tackles to the practice squad, Cory Durden and Fabien Lovett. The team had previously announced an initial 16-man squad on Wednesday, officially leaving one spot open. So, they will need to make at least one corresponding move to make room for both Durden and Lovett.

Durden, 26, has played in eight NFL games over the past two seasons between the New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams. Patriots vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden ostensibly had familiarity with him from his time in New York in 2024. An undrafted free agent out of NC State, Durden got his first NFL experience in the 2023 off-season with the Detroit Lions.

Lovett, 25, has yet to play in an NFL game. He most recently signed a futures contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, but didn't survive their final roster cuts. Lovett played six years of college ball, his final four at Florida State, before joining the Chiefs organization starting in 2024.