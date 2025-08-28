Patriots add veteran cornerback in series of practice squad moves
The New England Patriots made a series of practice squad moves on Thursday. That included bringing in four external additions in cornerback Corey Ballentine, linebacker Mark Robinson, and defensive linemen Cory Durden and Fabien Lovett.
Ballentine, 29, is the most experienced player in the group. A sixth-round pick in 2019 he's appeared in 69 NFL games over the past six years. He started six games and played 55% of the Green Pay Packers' defensive snaps in 2023, before moving to more of a special teams role last year.
Robinson, 26, spent the last three years with the Steelers after being drafted in the seventh round in 2022 out of Ole Miss. He's primarily been a special teams player during his NFL career.
Durden, 26, entered the NFL as a UDFA in 2023 out of NC State. He's spent time with the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants, appearing in eight games over the last two years.
Lovell, 25, was a UDFA in 2024 and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent all of last season on the Chiefs' practice squad.
To make room the Patriots had to release three players (they had a spot open prior to these moves). That ended up being three UDFAs in tight end Gee Scott, linebacker Cam Riley, and cornerback Brandon Crossley.
Notably not included in the transaction is second-year wide receiver Javon Baker. Baker was waived by the Patriots on Wednesday, with speculation he would return on the practice squad if not claimed off waivers. As of 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday there's been no reported claim after the waiver period ended at 4:00.