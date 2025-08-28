LISTEN LIVE

Micah Parsons saga comes to surprising end

The Dallas Cowboys have traded superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in a blockbuster NFL deal.

Alex Barth
Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

There's just one week to go until the first game of the 2025 NFL season, but the offseason isn't done just yet. On Thursday evening the Micah Parsons saga came to a surprising end, as the Dallas Cowboys shipped the All-Pro pass rusher to the Green Bay Packers amid a contract dispute.

Entering the final year of his current deal, things had gotten ugly between Parsons and the Cowboys - in particular owner and GM Jerry Jones. That led to Parsons requesting a trade in early August, which Jones initially downplayed.

Now we learn that the two sides ultimately could never see eye to eye, as the Cowboys end up dealing Parsons within the NFC to the Packers. In return Dallas gets two first-round picks and 29-year-old Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

The return isn't insignificant but it's still shocking to see a player like Parsons, who some may argue is the best non-quarterback in the NFL, traded in his prime. Entering his age-26 season Parsons has recorded 52.5 sacks with 63 tackles for loss in 63 career games. That includes 12 sacks in 13 games last year, his first NFL season missing multiple games.

Parsons will be getting paid up to that stature after the trade. He'll be getting his new contract from the Packers in the form of a four-year, $188 million contract that includes $120 million fully guaranteed at signing per ESPN's Adam Schefter. That makes Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Most of this summer saw players holdout for new contracts only to return to their original team. It took until the end of the offseason and perhaps the biggest name of the bunch to get a deal, but it provided one last blockbuster before the season starts.

