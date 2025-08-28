Ex-Patriots tackle ends up with NFC practice squad
Demontrey Jacobs could stick in New England, but he’s getting another chance at an NFL gig with an NFC team.
Former Patriots tackle Demontrey Jacobs couldn't stick around in New England, but he's getting another chance in the NFC.
Following the Patriots' release of Jacobs on Tuesday's NFL cutdown day, where every team in the league needed to trim their roster down to 53 players, it's been reported that Jacobs has joined the practice squad of the Arizona Cardinals.
Although Jacobs appeared in 15 games last season for the Patriots, 13 of which he started, the right tackle struggled mightily on the field. According to Pro Football Focus, Jacobs ranked 81st out of 81 right tackles, with an overall grade of 38.4.
Even with the scheme change in New England, brought in by offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Jacobs was unable to make a serious push to make the Patriots' initial 53-man roster. This was proved by Jacobs consistently lining up with the second and third team offense throughout training camp and the preseason.
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 28: Demontrey Jacobs #75 of the New England Patriots lines up against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Perhaps a change of scenery could spark Jacobs and allow his career to flourish. But considering the former Patriot's inability to crack a steady role in a thin offensive line room, Jacobs' best hope may be to find a backup tackle job somewhere in the NFL.
With moving off Jacobs, the Patriots right tackles on the roster include Morgan Moses, rookie Marcus Bryant, and perhaps Caedan Wallace in a pinch as the former third round pick played the position throughout his time in college.
