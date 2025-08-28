College football draft prospects for Patriots fans to know in 2025

While NFL fans still have to wait another week for their regular season to begin, the 2025 College Football season is already underway! Things kicked off with a five-game 'Week 0' slate last week, ahead of the first full slate of the year this week.

How much buzz will that get locally in New England? Probably not much. Bill O'Brien entering Year 2 at Boston College is the biggest local college football story, but the Eagles will have to prove early projections wrong as they were picked 13th in the ACC Preseason Poll.

If there's any college football interest among local fans it will probably be centered around Chapel Hill. Bill Belichick's first season as a college head coach begins with the Week 1 finale - a standalone game on Monday night that has North Carolina hosting TCU. UNC was picked to finish eighth in the ACC preseason poll.

There are more ways Patriots fans can follow college football this year, even if they're just looking to start. If following those teams doesn't sound ideal following individual players is another option.

As the Patriots continue through their rebuild, the draft remains important. For fans who don't want to just start learning names during the NFL Combine in February (or later), following the players during the season allows you to get ahead of the curve and watch some fun football in the process.

With that, it's time for our third-annual Patriots-centric college football season preview. Each of the last two previews have included the player that ultimately went on to be the Patriots' top draft pick, and kicker Andy Borregales was mentioned in last year's preview as well.

Keep in mind, this is a very early list. These are more players to watch than outright potential draft targets for the Patriots at this point - as in we'll watch them this year to see if they pan out as targets come the spring.

Plus plenty can change over the course of the season. Players can go from projected undrafted to the first round, or nice versa, over the course of 14 games. For this piece too we'll also mention some true juniors and redshirt sophomores who could decide to go back to school. This does not include players who are not draft eligible but still certainly worth watching, such as wide receivers Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) and Ryan Williams (Alabama).

Let's take a look at this year's watch-list. We'll start with what project to be the team's biggest needs, that take a look at a few other players...

WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Tyson enters his redshirt junior year in 2025 after being one of the breakout stars of the 2024 college football season. After missing the 2023 season with a knee injury, Tyson went off for 75 catches, 1,101 yards, and 10 touchdowns in 12 games.

He's now projected to be a first round pick, and is the top wide receiver in the draft in many preseason rankings. At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds he's a tremendous separator with strong hands, and his basketball background shows up at the catch point. He can line up both in the slot and on the outside.

There should be plenty of eyes on Tyson this year. His quarterback Sam Leavitt is also a projected first-round pick. As a team, Arizona State was ranked No. 11 in the preseason poll.

WR Nyck Harbor, South Carolina

Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Harbor is one of the most fascinating players in all of college football. With that though, there's a ton of variance in his draft stock heading into the season. He could end up a top 10 pick, a late-round pick, or go back to school.

Simply put, Harbor is among the elite of the elite athletes to come through the NFL Draft. Harbor was the No. 1 player on The Athletic's Freaks List - an annual breakdown of the most athletically-gifted players in college football - as a true freshman. He was the first player in 20-plus years to receive that honor as a true freshman, and the next year became the first player to be No. 1 in back-to-back years.

At 6-foot-5, 235 pounds Harbor is one of the fastest players in the nation. Also an All-American sprinter in the 100- and 200-meter, he was clocked at 23.6 MPH on GPS tracking last year.

The only thing is, Harbor's game is still incredibly raw. He was mainly listed as a defensive end as a high school recruit, although he also played some tight end. He moved to receiver with the Gamecocks but is still picking up the position. Over the last two years he's totaled 38 catches for 571 yards and four touchdowns in 25 games.

This past offseason Harbor made a change - he didn't take part in track & field as he has in previous years. Instead, for the first time, he spent the whole offseason focused on football and polishing his game. If that extra time and attention pays dividends, he has a chance to have a special season catching passes from Heisman candidate quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Dennis-Sutton is the next big edge prospect from Penn State. In fact he flashed opposite Abdul Carter at times last year, including a monster game against Notre Dame in the college football playoff. Some were projecting him as a top 100 pick last year, but he returned to Happy Valley for his senior year instead.

As a secondary rusher playing off Carter last year he had 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in 16 games. His 45 pressures ranked 19th among all Power Five players in 2024. Now the main guy in the Nittany Lions' rush, he'll have a chance to make his case to be the top pass rusher taken in 2026.

EDGE Rueben Bain, Miami

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Bain is another contender to be the top edge rusher in the 2026 NFL Draft. He was a breakout star as a true freshman in 2023, when he was named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and third-team All-ACC when he recorded nine sacks and 45 pressures with 13 tackles for loss in 13 games. However he was unable to follow up last year as he dealt with a calf injury for most of the season.

Now fully healthy Bain should have a chance to show how his power and explosiveness can be game-changing. What stands out the most about Bain is that he's not a pure pass rusher - at 6-foot-3, 275 pounds he's just as capable against the run as he is the pass, and projects as a potential three-down player. We'll see if he continues to look the part during this upcoming season.

RT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Patriots used a pick on a left tackle last spring, ideally finding their long-term answer at that spot. Right tackle is another story though. Morgan Moses will turn 35 in March and feels like a year-to-year bridge player.

Luckily for the Patriots this deeper tackle class includes a couple of true right tackles. We'll start by staying in Miami and talking about a player Bain will likely face quite a bit in practice is Mauigoa. At 6-foot-6, 315 pounds he combines dominant power with rare athleticism.

A five-star recruit in the Class of 2023, Mauigoa has been Miami's starting right tackle since his true freshman season. He showed significant improvement in 2024 allowing just one sack and 19 pressures in 13 games. Another similar jump in 2025 would put him squarely in the mix to be the top tackle in next year's draft.

RT Spencer Fano, Utah

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Fano was also a starter as a true freshman, but began his career at left tackle before moving to right tackle last year. That position seemed to suit him much better. He showed dominant ability as a run blocker at 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, and his pass protection improved as the season went on.

How much Fano improves in pass protection will ultimately determine how high he's drafted if he declares this year. He's also a player where arm length could come into question, and if he doesn't take another step forward as a pass blocker could be a candidate to move to guard.

RB CJ Donaldson, Ohio State

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Now we'll get into some more Day 2 or 3 picks or needs. Starting with a running back.

TreVeyon Henderson looks to be a great addition, but his style doesn't fit with being a bell-cow back. He'll always be best in a tandem or committee. For now the Patriots have Rhamondre Stevenson to spell him, but if Stevenson has another down year will they look elsewhere for an early-down back?

If they do one running back to watch at the college level is Donaldson. The 6-foot-2, 232-pound converted tight end was a starter at West Virginia for the past three years beginning as a true freshman, and this year transferred to Ohio State where he'll be one half of the Buckeyes' re-worked backfield. He moves well for a back his size, and while he hasn't been used much as a receiver his tight end background shows up the few times he has been involved in the passing game.

Georgia tight ends

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper now both in their 30s (and Hooper in a contract year), it might make sense for the Patriots to start looking ahead at tight end. There are two prospects to watch at one school - Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie at Georgia.

Some thought Delp might enter the draft last year, but he opted to return to school. Delp is a plus athlete and has good speed for the position at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds but will need to turn that potential into more production - he has just 45 catches for 532 yards and eight touchdowns combined in 28 games over the last two years. Luckie fits a similar profile. He broke onto the scene last year as a true sophomore and caught 24 passes for 348 yards. Will either - or both - establish themselves as a top tight end in college football as the Georgia offense tries to stabilize itself post-Carson Beck in 2025?

LSU linebackers

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Once again will double up with a position at one school. LSU's linebackers room has some legit prospects, namely Harold Perkins and Whit Weeks.

Perkins was the No. 1 linebacker recruit in the Class of 2022 and instantly justified rating. He was named first-team All-SEC as a true freshman, then had a similar season the next year and got second-team odds. Heading into 2024 things were gearing up for him to be a first-round pick, but a torn ACL four games into the season derailed that trajectory.

Now Perkins is back and looking to reestablish himself as one of the top linebackers in the country. He's got all the tools teams look for in a modern linebacker, with an ability to play off the ball or rush off the edge at 6-foot-1, 225 pounds. He'll be wearing the No. 7, an honor at LSU that he inherits from Will Campbell.

If Perkins returns to form, he should be one of the first defensive players off the board. Even if he doesn't he could end up in the conversation for a later-round 'steal' if a team thinks he needs more than one year to fully bounce back from the ACL.

Playing alongside Perkins is Weeks, after a first-team All-SEC season in 2024 as a true sophomore. Simply put, Weeks constantly finds himself around the football. That resulted in him recording 125 tackles in 13 games last year. That kind of range and nose for the football would play well in the Patriots' new defensive system.

LB Kyle Louis, Pitt

Adding one more linebacker to the list, Louis also looks like a fit in the Patriots' defensive system. He was all over the field last year as a redshirt sophomore, recording 101 tackles with 16 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and four interceptions in 13 games. After the season he was named a first-team All-American, but still looks to be a little bit lower in current draft projections. Another season like that though and should move up considerably in projections come January.

CB Thaddeus Dixon, UNC

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

You know we had to get one Bill Belichick player in here. Dixon actually joins Belichick at UNC after transferring from Washington, following his old defensive coordinator in Steve Belichick. A bigger, physical corner at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds he should have a chance to make plays in Belichick's system after recording 10 pass breakups for the Huskies last year. He's currently projected as a Day 3 pick.

S Rod Moore, Michigan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Moore was a key part of Michigan's championship-winning defense in 2023, and looked to be in line to be a draft pick in 2024. However he torn his ACL during spring practices, and missed all of last season.

If he bounces back well this year, he should be on NFL teams' radar. For the Patriots in particular his versatility stands out. They like their safeties to do a little bit of everything, which Moore has done for the Wolverines. He's primarily a deep safety - their biggest need, but also has experience in the box and as a slot corner.

S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

In all reality, the Patriots should not be in position to draft Downs. If he's a part of their draft discussion, something somewhere has gone wrong. Not only does he project to be the top defensive player in the draft, but might simply be the best overall player in the class.

That being said Downs gets on the watch list simply because it's fun to watch good players play football - and boy is he fun to watch. There isn't much he can't do on the field given his incredibly well-rounded physical skillset and elite football IQ, with Todd McShay making a lofty comparison to 'a young Ed Reed'. As a true sophomore last year, he was already a weapon for the Buckeyes defense after spending his freshman year playing for Nick Saban at Alabama.