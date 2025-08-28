Former Bruins fan favorite Shawn Thornton leaves Panthers for new job

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 11: Former Boston Bruins player Shawn Thornton is announced to honor the Bruins 100th season before the home opener between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on October 11, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, former Bruins fan favorite and (at the time) Florida Panthers front office member Shawn Thornton announced (via LinkedIn) that he was leaving his post in Sunrise for a new, yet-to-be-announced challenge.

At that time, Thornton was not ready to reveal what exactly piqued his interest strong enough to get him to leave the Panthers. After back-to-back Cups, and with a legitimate chance at a three-peat on the table after they managed to retain every core piece this summer, it was worth wondering what exactly it was that was offered to him. And given his ties to Boston, as well as the love the city has always had for Thornton whenever he's been back in town, some had hoped that Thornton was coming 'home' in some sort of role with the Bruins.

But those hopes were dashed on Wednesday, as the 48-year-old Thornton announced that he was taking his talents to the NBA's Atlanta Hawks as the franchise's new Senior Vice President and Chief Partnership Officer.

“I’m beyond excited to be joining the tremendous executive team at the Hawks and State Farm Arena. The city of Atlanta, especially downtown, is poised for incredible growth, thanks to its unique ability to fuse sports, entertainment, and culture, with the Hawks and State Farm Arena at the heart of it all,” said Thornton. “As I take this next step, I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Florida Panthers. They are a first-class organization, and I wish them nothing but continued success in the community and on the ice.”

In Florida, Thornton's role was more involved in the true front office of things (ticket sales, business ventures, and continuing to grow the game in Florida) opposed to the hockey operations department, and it sounds like this new job with the Hawks will feature more of the same for Thornton.

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 10: The Atlanta Hawks logo is seen on the court before the start of a game between the Washington Wizards and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Getty Images)

But the interesting note here when it comes to Thornton's move to Atlanta is that there is a group that is trying to bring the NHL back to the Atlanta area. With approval and in the midst of building 'The Gathering at South Forsyth', the hope for a third try at making the NHL work in the area is indeed legitimate and will only intensify when the NHL opens their next window for additional expansion team bids, with the plans centered around building an 18,000-seat arena about an hour outside of Atlanta with the hopes of luring the NHL back to Georgia.

That group is not connected to the Hawks or State Farm Arena, of course. But it is worth noting in the event that Thornton is still in the area if and when the NHL grants the state yet another NHL franchise.

Bringing it back to the Panthers, Thornton's departure from the Panthers leaves the franchise down one former Bruin, sure, but they're still loaded.