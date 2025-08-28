Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson apply for series of bizarre trademarks

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson look on during a game between UNC and the Duke Blue Devils.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson are getting ready to do some business -- but this latest venture ought to raise some disapproving eyebrows.

The North Carolina head coach and his girlfriend, who doubles as his business manager, have reportedly filed for a series of trademarks. At least one of them is pretty much creepy and offensive.

But first, for context, Darren Rovell reported at Cllct that the pair filed to register a trademark for the term "Gold Digger" through their own company, TCE Rights Management LLC. According to Rovell, their intention for that trademark is "to use the mark on jewelry and key chains."

But that's not the weird part. Per Rovell, one of the requested trademarks is "Trail of Salty Tears."

For those who have yet to study 1800s American history in their K-12 school programs ... the "Trail of Tears" refers to the forced displacement of five Native American tribes from the southeastern United States to new designated territories west of the Mississippi River. Around 60,000 people, mostly Native Americans, were forcibly removed from their ancestral land. The displaced also included thousands of Black slaves.

One would hope that Belichick and/or Hudson aren't intentionally trying to mock or make references to the actual Trail of Tears. It's possible this was just an oversight with no malicious intent. It would honestly be kind of funny if they bumbled into that sort of reference without realizing what it meant. Just the latest wacky hijinks from "Chapel Bill" and his main squeeze.

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson attend the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

But this is certainly not the event you want to use for a play on words with a trademark filing. Let us pray that Belichick is not working on a book called "Trail of Salty Tears."

It's a tough look for Belichick and Hudson, and possibly one that they'll have to explain at some point. Other trademark filings include the harmless "Chapel Bill," "Belestrator," "No Days Off," and "The Belichick Way," all of which make perfect sense for those familiar with Belichick's work over the years. They filed for 17 trademarks total.