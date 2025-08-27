Patriots make another move at wide receiver

The idea that Mike Vrabel the Patriots were going to carry eight wide receivers on their roster always seemed a bit farfetched.

According to Reiss, the Pats plan to bring Baker back to the club on the practice squad should the 23-year-old go unclaimed on waivers.

Baker's reported release from the Patriots comes after a preseason that featured just one 13-yard catch, and almost a year and a half after the Patriots selected Baker with a fourth-round pick (No. 110 overall) at the 2024 NFL Draft.

In action for 11 games last season, Baker caught one of his four targets for 12 yards. In what was essentially a nothing year as a wideout, Baker made his biggest contributions in the kick return game, with 79 yards on three returns, including a season-best 46-yard return in a Nov. 17 loss to the Rams.

And based on the preseason that was, it looked like special teams was once again going to be where Baker made an impact for this year's Patriots.