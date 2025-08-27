LISTEN LIVE

Patriots cuts and moves: unpacking NFL cutdown day

We started counting WRs. We can’t count that high.

Adam 12

Cutdown day has come and gone in the NFL. The Patriots cuts have given us our first 53-man roster of the season. Let's dig in.

The Sports Hub's Alex Barth, as always, is the man for the job. He covers all things Boston sports, but with a focus on the Patriots, so he had plenty to say about cutdown day. He also was in the building when there was a small fire yesterday; that leads the clip above.

From there, we covered the big storylines: Kyle Dugger and the eight-man wide receiver corps that the team is currently carrying on their roster. Dugger's salary made it hard for the team to move him. And don't expect so many WRs come week one.

Patriots Cuts

The roster cuts also involved the team placing a pair of players on IR. Barth wrote about that here. Then he went on to write about what's next? We talked about that as well: the moves that will come between now and week one.

Dig into the 53-man roster (for now). Watch Alex with Ryan Johnston and Michael Holley above, or listen to the clip below via the Toucher & Hardy podcast. And, as we always like to say, connect with the Sports Hub on YouTube for more reaction and analysis.

Kyle DuggerNew England Patriots
Adam 12Writer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect