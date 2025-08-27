Patriots cuts and moves: unpacking NFL cutdown day

Cutdown day has come and gone in the NFL. The Patriots cuts have given us our first 53-man roster of the season. Let's dig in.

The Sports Hub's Alex Barth, as always, is the man for the job. He covers all things Boston sports, but with a focus on the Patriots, so he had plenty to say about cutdown day. He also was in the building when there was a small fire yesterday; that leads the clip above.

From there, we covered the big storylines: Kyle Dugger and the eight-man wide receiver corps that the team is currently carrying on their roster. Dugger's salary made it hard for the team to move him. And don't expect so many WRs come week one.

Patriots Cuts

The roster cuts also involved the team placing a pair of players on IR. Barth wrote about that here. Then he went on to write about what's next? We talked about that as well: the moves that will come between now and week one.