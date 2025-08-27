Patriots pick up new 3rd quarterback via waivers

Former Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito has been picked up on waivers by the Patriots, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. DeVito joins starter Drake Maye and backup Josh Dobbs as the third quarterback on New England's roster after it waived Ben Wooldridge during Friday's initial 53-man roster cuts.

It was expected for the Patriots to sign another quarterback as a backup option after their initial 53-man roster included only two signal callers. Multiple options were available for the Patriots, who cut wide receiver Kendrick Bourne to make room for their new quarterback.

DeVito was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois by the Giants in 2023, appearing in nine games while receiving starting snaps late in the season due to a myriad of injuries to their quarterback depth. He finished with 114 completions on 178 throws for 1,101 passing yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. His action significantly decreased in 2024, appearing in three games and starting in two as a deep reserve option. He finished his two-year stint in New York with 145 completions on 222 passes – eight of which were touchdowns – and three interceptions.

Mike Reiss of ESPN was the first to hint at the possibility of the Patriots landing DeVito in his Sunday notes article.

Against the Patriots in the preseason finale, DeVito torched his new team’s defense by completing 17 of his 20 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns. He avoided an interception throughout the contest.