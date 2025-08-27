Patriots claim defensive back off waivers

The Patriots got in on the action on waivers after final roster cuts across the NFL, and one of their pickups addresses their secondary.

New England claimed defensive back Charles Woods off waivers Wednesday, as first reported by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Woods, 25, is in his second season in the NFL, having spent the 2024 campaign and the 2025 off-season with the Los Angeles Rams.

An undrafted free agent out of Southern Methodist University, Woods played 12 games for the Rams in 2024, primarily on special teams. He played 169 ST snaps (55%), as opposed to just 13 snaps on defense (2%).

A pre-draft scouting reports at NFLDraftBuzz.com described Woods as a quick, physical press-man corner. At 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, Woods also has the potential to play the slot. The Pats may view him as another option at slot corner, with Marcus Jones' primary role as a punt returner.

Woods may be able to contribute early on special teams, considering his recent experience. He's a long shot to get playing time on defense to start the season, especially if the Patriots are fully healthy at the position. Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, and Alex Austin headline a deep, dynamic cornerback group for Mike Vrabel.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Los Angeles Rams cornerback Charles Woods (21) during organized team activities.

The Patriots also landed on a new No. 3 quarterback as part of their waiver claims, as they picked up former Giants QB Tommy DeVito. None of their own players ended up being claimed, which paves the way for roster cuts to sign back to the practice squad.

That includes rookie fifth-round pick Bradyn Swinson, who was a surprise cut, but will end up returning to New England as part of the practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero.