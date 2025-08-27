Patriots surprise cut reportedly returning on practice squad

Bradyn Swinson #43 and Tyrese Robinson #55 of the New England Patriots participate in a drill during 2025 training camp.

There wasn't much in the way of surprises when the Patriots cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday. It speaks to their lack of high-end talent, as well as a shortage of successful recent draft picks.

So, it stands to reason that the most surprising roster cut on Tuesday was rookie fifth-round pick Bradyn Swinson, whom the Patriots waived as part of their final wave of cutdowns.

UPDATE: According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Swinson cleared waivers and will re-join the Patriots on the practice squad. So, the team's biggest surprise cut stays in the fold.

The Pats originally selected Swinson, 23, in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft. Swinson never rose above backup level in training camp, often repping as a third-string edge-rushing linebacker. Undrafted rookie Elijah Ponder, who did make the initial 53-man roster, passed Swinson on the depth chart over the course of the summer.

Still, it's relatively surprising that the Patriots didn't see it through with Swinson for his rookie year. He's their highest 2025 draft pick to miss the cut, while three other picks made the team: kicker Andres Borregales (sixth round, 182nd overall), tackle Marcus Bryant (seventh round, 220th overall), and long snapper Julian Ashby (seventh round, 251st overall).

Swinson ended his college career on a high note, with 8.5 sacks, 58 tackles, and two forced fumbles as a senior at LSU in 2024. He slipped below his generally accepted draft stock, however, as NFL.com projected him as a third- or fourth-round pick.

The rookie is now subject to waivers, where teams have until noon Wednesday to put in a claim for him. It wouldn't be surprising if another team took a chance on Swinson's potential as a pass-rusher, despite seemingly needing extended time to develop. At the same time, the fact that he slipped in the draft in the first place could indicate a lack of interest around the league, at least for a waiver claim.