Patriots announce initial practice squad

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 11: A view of New England Patriots helmets on the bench during the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon the New England Patriots announced their initial practice squad for the 2025 season. However, changes could happen quickly.

All 16 of the players initially signed to the practice were with the Patriots in the summer. They are...

RB Terrell Jennings

WR John Jiles

WR Jeremiah Webb

TE CJ Dippre

TE Gee Scott

OL Alec Lindstrom

OL Mekhi Butler

OL Jack Conley

DL Jahvaree Ritzie

DL David Olajiga

EDGE Truman Jones

EDGE Bradyn Swinson

LB Cam Riley

CB Brandon Crossley

CB Miles Battle

CB Kobee Minor

While that group fills out the 16-player limit, Olajiga is eligible for a roster exemption as a member of the NFL's International Pathway Program. Using the IPP exemption on him would give the Patriots one additional spot.

If the Patriots do that, it's possible that spot could go to wide receiver Javon Baker. ESPN's Mike Reiss noted earlier in the day that Baker would be eligible for the practice squad if he clears waivers after being released on Wednesday morning.

Whether it's Baker or someone else, head coach Mike Vrabel noted Wednesday afternoon the practice squad will likely evolve as the year goes on. "That practice squad...will continue to, I think, change over the course of not only the next few days, but probably the season," he said.