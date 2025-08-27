LISTEN LIVE

Patriots announce initial practice squad

The New England Patriots announced their initial practice squad for the 2025 season on Wednesday, which is expected to change soon.

Alex Barth
All 16 of the players initially signed to the practice were with the Patriots in the summer. They are...

RB Terrell Jennings
WR John Jiles
WR Jeremiah Webb
TE CJ Dippre
TE Gee Scott
OL Alec Lindstrom
OL Mekhi Butler
OL Jack Conley
DL Jahvaree Ritzie
DL David Olajiga
EDGE Truman Jones
EDGE Bradyn Swinson
LB Cam Riley
CB Brandon Crossley
CB Miles Battle
CB Kobee Minor

While that group fills out the 16-player limit, Olajiga is eligible for a roster exemption as a member of the NFL's International Pathway Program. Using the IPP exemption on him would give the Patriots one additional spot.

If the Patriots do that, it's possible that spot could go to wide receiver Javon Baker. ESPN's Mike Reiss noted earlier in the day that Baker would be eligible for the practice squad if he clears waivers after being released on Wednesday morning.

Whether it's Baker or someone else, head coach Mike Vrabel noted Wednesday afternoon the practice squad will likely evolve as the year goes on. "That practice squad...will continue to, I think, change over the course of not only the next few days, but probably the season," he said.

While on the practice squad players can be elevated for game action on a weekly basis. Each team can elevate up to two practice squad players a week, with each player being limited to three elevations a year.

