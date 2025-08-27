Mike Vrabel explains why Andy Borregales won the Patriots’ kicker job

After a back-and-forth competition that included almost 100 combined field goals this summer, rookie Andy Borregales landed the New England Patriots' starting kicking job this week. The sixth-round pick is the lone kicker left on the roster with the release of Parker Romo on Tuesday morning.

This comes after Romo was the more accurate of the two kickers on field goals during the summer. He hit 39 of his 43 field goal attempts (90.7%) between practices and games. Meanwhile Borregales saw a larger workload as the team started treating him as the starter later in the summer, and hit 46 of his 55 kicks (83.6%).

Even with Borregales getting starter-like reps later in camp, he still apparently didn't know his status until cutdown day. According to Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald, he learned he'd won the job on Tuesday morning on social media, when he saw the news that Romo had been released.

So why did Borregales end up winning the job? Head coach Mike Vrabel was asked for his perspective of the kicking competition following cuts on Wednesday.

"I thought it was competitive. I thought Parker really improved from the spring to the summer, and I think just the entire body of work, we felt like Andy was going to be our kicker," Vrabel noted. "Again, I appreciate Parker's competitiveness and how he worked, and I wish him well. Those are always difficult decisions, and again, we're going to do everything we can to support Andy, and he knows he's got to make them. That's the job of the kicker. You’ve got to make them, and I expect that he will."

Vrabel mentions two factors there that could have factored into the decision. Going back to the spring evens the playing field a bit more, as Romo struggled in OTAs and minicamp going 15-of-20. That brings his total field goal percentage down to 85.7%. Meanwhile Borregales went 19-of-20 in the spring, bringing his total to 86.6%.

The other variable here is kickoffs. They're not as easy to gauge as the binary nature of field goals (good or not good), but judging the overall outcomes it looked like Borregales had the edge in that regard. Special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer has talked about how important executing kickoffs will be this year, with the NFL moving the touchback up to the 35-yard line and more kickoffs expected to be returned.

Then there's just the matter of potential. Borregales showed a high ceiling while at Miami, including hitting 94.7% of his kicks as a senior in 2024.