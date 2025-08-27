Patriots reverse course with wide receiver Kendrick Bourne
Bourne and the Pats are changing plans after the veteran was initially named to the 53-man roster.
Kendrick Bourne did not make the Patriots 53-man roster, after all.
The Pats reversed course on Wednesday by granting Bourne his release, as first reported by Adam Schefter. Bourne was initially named to the team's 53-man roster on Tuesday. Per Schefter, he ended up requesting to be released from his contract, which was entering Year 2 of a three-year deal with an average salary of $5.5 million over the next two seasons.
According to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, the Patriots "failed to finalize" a trade that would've sent Bourne to the Minnesota Vikings. Per Callahan, they also asked Bourne about taking a pay cut, which the veteran wideout declined.
This adds up to a financial issue between the Patriots and the player. Bourne, whom Callahan said is healthy and was expected to practice in full had he stayed in New England, ceased to be worth the money in a crowded wide receiver depth chart.
And it's a young, inexpensive depth chart at that. After Stefon Diggs, who is due $18.3 million in salary and various bonuses in the 2025 season, here's a look at the rest of the Patriots' (healthy) wide receivers and their projected cash payouts...
Mack Hollins (31 years old): $4.5 million
Kyle Williams (23 years old): $2.4 million
Kayshon Boutte (23 years old): $1.03 million
DeMario Douglas (25 years old): $1.03 million
Javon Baker (23 years old): $960,000
Efton Chism III (24 years old): $865,000
In light of these figures, and considering Bourne's age (30) and contract, then it's not terribly surprising that he became expendable. But he wasn't playing ball with the Patriots, and the Patriots apparently weren't willing to play ball with the Vikings in a trade. So, they're cutting their losses and moving on.
And Bourne can now go sign wherever he wants.
