Patriots reverse course with wide receiver Kendrick Bourne

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne works out on the opening day of 2025 New England Patriots training camp.

Kendrick Bourne did not make the Patriots 53-man roster, after all.

The Pats reversed course on Wednesday by granting Bourne his release, as first reported by Adam Schefter. Bourne was initially named to the team's 53-man roster on Tuesday. Per Schefter, he ended up requesting to be released from his contract, which was entering Year 2 of a three-year deal with an average salary of $5.5 million over the next two seasons.

According to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, the Patriots "failed to finalize" a trade that would've sent Bourne to the Minnesota Vikings. Per Callahan, they also asked Bourne about taking a pay cut, which the veteran wideout declined.

This adds up to a financial issue between the Patriots and the player. Bourne, whom Callahan said is healthy and was expected to practice in full had he stayed in New England, ceased to be worth the money in a crowded wide receiver depth chart.

And it's a young, inexpensive depth chart at that. After Stefon Diggs, who is due $18.3 million in salary and various bonuses in the 2025 season, here's a look at the rest of the Patriots' (healthy) wide receivers and their projected cash payouts...

Mack Hollins (31 years old): $4.5 million

Kyle Williams (23 years old): $2.4 million

Kayshon Boutte (23 years old): $1.03 million

DeMario Douglas (25 years old): $1.03 million

Javon Baker (23 years old): $960,000

Efton Chism III (24 years old): $865,000

In light of these figures, and considering Bourne's age (30) and contract, then it's not terribly surprising that he became expendable. But he wasn't playing ball with the Patriots, and the Patriots apparently weren't willing to play ball with the Vikings in a trade. So, they're cutting their losses and moving on.